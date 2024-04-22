Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of 'Fallout'

Expectations were certainly high for the release of Prime Video’s Fallout, and while the series was burdened with this from fans of the original gaming franchise, it also faced an inherent level of anticipation based on the talented creative team behind the project. Video game adaptations certainly have had a shaky history, but the strong response to the first season indicates that Fallout has managed to connect with non-gamers and lifelong fans alike. There is certainly no shortage of Easter Eggs peppered throughout Season 1 for Fallout buffs to appreciate, but that doesn’t mean that showrunners, Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, didn’t pack in a few surprises. As is revealed within the first episode, the Fallout series introduces the idea of interconnected vaults.

The ‘Fallout’ Series Introduces Interconnected Vaults

Unlike other video game adaptations, the Fallout series is not a direct translation of any specific characters or events from the games; rather, it's an original story that takes place in the same world of Fallout. This was a critical creative decision that allowed the series to pave out its own legacy and expand upon the origins of the Fallout universe. While it generally doesn't negate any role-playing adventures that gamers may have had, the concept of interconnected vaults was not present within any of the Fallout games. Vaults were completely isolated and were not close in proximity to each other, and the idea that they would bridge any form of communication with one another was an addition made exclusively for the show.

Within Episode 1 of the series, it’s revealed that Vault 33 and Vault 32 are forming an alliance through a marriage pact. Vault 33’s Overseer, Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan), arranges for his daughter, Lucy (Ella Purnell), to be married to Monty (Cameron Cowperthwaite) in order to satisfy a deal with Vault 32’s leader, Lee Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury). Lucy is initially ecstatic about her new husband and the concept of being part of an exchange program, but soon realizes that the Vault-Dwellers from their neighboring facility may have more sinister intentions. After her brother, Norm (Moisés Arias), wanders over to Vault 32, he sees that it's filled with dead crops and ravaged corpses, indicating that the inhabitants of Vault 32 are raiders, and intend to attack Vault 33 for their resources.

This was a solid way to set up the central narrative of the series; after surviving an attack by Monty in the aftermath of their wedding, Lucy sets out on an expedition into the Wasteland in order to find Hank and return him home safely. The concept of interconnected vaults implies a greater history to the Fallout universe, and reveals that villainy takes multiple forms. Due to the sparsity of resources on the surface in the aftermath of the Great War and nuclear apocalypse, the pockets of survivors must fight for the limited food and supplies that are available. The Vault-Dwellers from Vault 33 aren’t necessarily malicious in the same way that Walton Goggins’ Ghoul is—they’re simply just willing to attack Vault 32 out of pure survival instincts.

The Connected Vaults Flesh Out the ‘Fallout’ Supporting Cast

A majority of Fallout’s first season focuses on Lucy’s adventures in the wasteland as she meets Maximus (Aaron Moten), a squire who has come to question his role in The Brotherhood of Steel after inheriting a mechanical suit from Knight Titus (Michael Rapaport). Although the series reaches its biggest plot twists through Lucy and Maximus’ adventures, Fallout crafts an engaging subplot that is centered within the vaults in the aftermath of Hank’s disappearance. With Hank no longer present, Vault 33 elects Betty Johnson (Leslie Uggams) as its new Overseer in his place. The analysis of how a fragmented election occurs in the aftermath of an unexpected upheaval allows Fallout to dig into its political satire, as the series has a very dark sense of humor with its commentary on corruption serving as a fun detour from the wild action.

In addition to giving context to Lucy and Maximus’ journey to find Hank, the interconnected Vault storyline sets up a compelling character arc for Norm. Arias is an underrated character actor who turns Norm into one of the unsung heroes of the first season; while he has come to rely upon his sister’s expertise and good judgment, her absence forces him to start taking on new responsibilities to preserve the safety of Vault 33. It's Norm who first discovers that both Betty and his father originated from Vault 31, suggesting that there may have been some malicious origins to the Vault's existence.

‘Fallout’ Crafts a New Origin for Vault-Tec

Close

The interconnected vault system proves to be significantly consequential within Fallout’s season finale, which reveals why the underground bunkers were created in the first place. Vault-Tec initiated the Great War so that humanity would be forced to use the Vaults, driving up their profits. While Lee had attempted to produce cold fusion research that would provide unlimited clean energy, her efforts were thwarted by Vault-Tec so that they could monopolize the situation.

Norm’s future in Vault 31 remains one of the biggest unanswered questions of Fallout’s first season, as it's unclear whether the brain of Bud Askins (Michael Esper) will keep him isolated in forced hibernation. While some fans of the original series may be confused by the change, the new origin of the Vaults allows Fallout to give context for the origins of its central conflict. It’s one of the rare instances in the series where both fans and non-gamers alike are taken by complete surprise.

