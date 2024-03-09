The Big Picture Fallout will finally hit Prime Video next month.

In recent years, video game fans have been treated to a ton of great adaptations. From The Last of Us to Detective Pikachu, we’ve finally reached the point where our favorite virtual worlds are coming to stunning life in live-action form. The next major gaming franchise to get the series treatment is Fallout, which explodes onto Prime Video next month. Marketing for the post-apocalyptic survival adventure is in full swing with a new stunning trailer releasing this past week. Now, to accompany the excitement, McFarlane Toys has unveiled their new line of Fallout figures that brings the legendary Vault Boy to life in this dangerous, radioactive-covered, America.

A part of McFarlane’s recently revived “Movie Maniacs” line, this wave includes four six-inch figures. There’s Lucy (Ella Purnell) from Vault 33, Maximus (Aaron Moten) from the Brotherhood of Steel and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins). However, the star of the show here is the franchise’s expressive mascot, The Vault Boy. Like the other figures in the wave, this animated charmer is posed in a fixed position like all previous Movie Maniacs’ characters and comes on a stylish steel-looking environmental base featuring the Vault Boy's name on the front. Despite the lack of posability, the figure comes with a character art card and a mystery item. The Fallout characters now join Pennywise, Ted Lasso, Harry Potter, and Red from Mandy in the modern Movie Maniacs line.

Who Is Vault Boy?

While Fallout has been one of gaming's most popular franchises over the last 25 years, Amazon’s upcoming series is the first time the series will be adapted for either film or TV. The series first debuted in 1997 as a top-down RPG which was incredibly popular in the mid-90s to early 2000s. This identity would morph into a more action oriented game with its further empathize of exploration and gunplay in Fallout 3. Dialogue trees and leveling up your character to fit your play-style was still essential, but the third game and its follow-up, Fallout: New Vegas, presented a mixture that was next to none. Those two games are still considered some of the best in gaming history almost two decades later. Whether it was its dark sense of humor, its great selection of classical music brightening up Wasteland’s bleak visuals or the rich lore, this lively alternate take on history is as relevant now as it was all those years ago. However, despite the genre change, Vault Boy has always been there to make Fallout feel tonally consistent.

He is essentially the Tony the Tiger of this hellish depiction of America. He's seen throughout the majority of the parody advertisements promoting everything from Nuka-Cola to various physical items in the games. The most famous of which is the vault-tech bobbleheads and this is what McFarlane's figure is emulating (also featured in the latest trailer). That being said, what Vault Boy is best known for is his hilarious tutorial and skill tree videos. This is where the series has flexed its funny bone, as Vault Boy demonstrated all the ways you could die in the game or by showing you the benefits and defects of a certain level up on your Pip-Boy. Because of that, it's going to incorporate those memorable interactions into the series. Lucy is seen wearing Pip-Boy in the Wasteland, so it's a sure bet we'll see Vault Boy in all his glory. From the trailers so far, the show is emulating Fallout's out-there style of humor, which mostly stems from this animated character's glowing personality.

Fallout premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2024. Until then, you can pre-order McFarlane’s Fallout Movie Maniacs Vault Boy on Amazon for $24.99 USD. The trailer for the series can also be seen below.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Geneva Robertson-Dworet Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

