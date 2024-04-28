The vast majority of Fallout's deadly and dangerous post-apocalyptic world is covered in mutants, bandits, monsters, and more. Life wasn't much better before those fearsome foes showed up either, as the once prosperous United States was engulfed in nuclear flame by the so-called Great War. Most of the country's residents either perished painfully, were transformed into scarred-yet-immortal Ghouls, or were permanently displaced.

However, there actually was a fourth option available to those who had enough money and influence. Before the bombs fell, a little company by the name of Vault-Tec created several massive facilities to shield the upper class from a potential nuclear disaster. These aptly named "Vaults" are synonymous with the Fallout series as a whole, but the secrets of these various facilities only become more and more sinister the more they are explored.

What Are the Origins of Vault-Tec in 'Fallout'?

Vault-Tec existed long before the Great War began, and up until the recent revelations of the Season 1 finale, the organization carried itself as a philanthropic and benevolent presence in the Fallout universe. The creation of the Vaults was certainly Vault-Tec's primary objective, but the company still invested in other products to diversify their profit margins. This included educational advancements like the creation of Vault-Tec University and more dystopian developments like the creation of the last-resort cyanide drug Plan D. In the Prime Video show, Wilzig (Michael Emerson) calls Plan D the only humane product Vault-Tec ever made, thus foreshadowing the organization's more sinister intentions.

Vault-Tec's rise in power and wealth was astronomical, garnering the influence of several big-name CEOs and even numerous politicians. The corporate entity quickly got the general public's attention as well through its approachable persona. Even those unfamiliar with the Fallout franchise have probably seen Vault-Boy - the blonde and smiling cartoon character that doubles as Vault-Tec's very own Mickey Mouse and the franchise's general mascot. The show implies that Hollywood actor Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) may have been the partial inspiration for Vault Boy when he recommends using the thumbs up for a Vault-Tec advertisement shoot.

Cooper Howard, the legendary Western actor, also proved to be an early and substantial influence on Vault-Tec's rise in popularity. He even recorded a lengthy tour of the Vault facilities, even recommending those at home to call (213) 25-VAULT to reserve a space in a shelter today. It's a real number you can actually call right now, and the call will be answered by an individual screaming their head off, likely because of a nuclear explosion engulfing them. Again, another instance of eerie foreshadowing.

What is Life Like in the Vaults in 'Fallout'?

Fallout fans already know the truly unconscionable lengths that Vault-Tec was willing to go to make a profit, but we'll give the evil organization this: they know how to engineer a quality environment. There are well-over a hundred Vaults in the United States alone, and every one of them was built to last for several centuries, even in the event of nuclear war. That intent was proven when the Great War began, and most (but not all) of the Vaults' residents went on to live a carefree lifestyle in their humble hamlets.

Every Vault Dweller of the 200 years after the Great War is given several pairs of blue and gold Vault-Tec jumpsuits and their very own Pip-Boy - a wrist-mounted supercomputer that has just about every amenity one could possibly need. Each Vault has a wide variety of activities for Dwellers to partake in, including sports, recreational activities, and any other necessary maintenance work needed to keep the Vault running. Each Vault also has its leader in the form of an Overseer, and they're typically privy to more information than other residents of the Vault. We learn that through Lucy MacLean's (Ella Purnell) father, Overseer Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), who is not the loving and approachable patriarch that he appears to be.

What is the True Purpose of the Vaults in 'Fallout'?

As alluded to earlier, it's no secret that the Vaults created by Vault-Tec were not intended to be mere havens from a nuclear disaster. Most, if not all, of them were secretly intended to conduct nefarious experiments, effectively using the various multi-generational residents of the Vaults as guinea pigs. The few Vaults that weren't used to test various sadistic and inhumane experiments were used to further some other long-term goal for Vault-Tec.

The games are filled with numerous examples of Vault-Tec's post-war crimes, but the show also shows more than a few examples. Lucy and Maximus (Aaron Moten) stumble upon Vault 4, which some eccentric yet friendly Wastelanders took over after most of its residents were killed or transformed into aquatic mutants called Gulpers. Lucy's home in Vault 33 is a unique entry to the Vaults, as it's connected to two other Vaults - Vault 32 and Vault 31. Norm (Moises Arias) and Chet (Dave Register) quickly discover something strange happened in Vault 32, as it appears the Vault's residents killed each other years ago in a Kingsman: The Secret Service-style massacre.

However, the horrors of Vault 32 pale in comparison to what's inside Vault 31, which could be the most significant Vault in all of Fallout's long history. The secrets of this Vault become known not long after a flashback reveals that Vault-Tec wasn't just prepared for an inevitable nuclear war, it was directly responsible for causing it. Why would Vault-Tec's high-ranking employees want to do this if it meant an almost certain destruction of the U.S. and the deaths of most of its populace? Well, apart from creating distinct monopolies through the various Vaults that they have full control over, most of Vault-Tec's elite cryogenically froze themselves and were placed in Vault 31. Lucy and Norm's father was one of these employees, and the Vault 33 Overseer has been living a lie ever since.

Over a hundred Vaults existing in the United States means that hundreds if not thousands of people have become unwilling experiments for an evil organization. The revelation that Vault-Tec had a direct hand in the Great War makes them even more vile. It's no wonder why Lucy and Cooper are now on the hunt for Hank, and they may be on their way to finding the people responsible for creating Fallout's nuclear Wasteland.

Fallout Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

