The Big Picture The challenge of adapting video games lies in balancing fan expectations while creating a compelling narrative for new audiences.

The Last of Us and Fallout successfully reflect the tone of their games despite being tonally different adaptations.

The strong critical reception for both shows proves that the era of unsuccessful video game adaptations may be over.

The process of adapting beloved source material is never an easy one. When translating material originally designed for a different medium to the screen, creators must find a way to satisfy fans of the original while also making their version appealing to a broad audience discovering it for the first time. There are more than a few beloved novels turned into disappointing movies, but turning a popular video game into a television series is perhaps an even greater challenge. Both HBO’s The Last of Us and Prime Video’s Fallout faced sizable expectations from fans based on the games’ popular culture significance.

On a narrative level, The Last of Us and Fallout tell broadly similar stories; they are both dystopian science fiction adventures, incorporate elements of the Western and horror genres, and analyze a group of lonely characters who reluctantly team up to ensure the survival of the human race. However, the two shows couldn’t be more different tonally; The Last of Us is a haunting drama about the inescapable fear of loss, and Fallout takes a darkly comedic look at the development of human infrastructure in a post-apocalyptic landscape. The shows were both successful, as they both reflected the tone and spirit of the original games. Despite presenting different challenges of adaptation, the combined acclaim for The Last of Us and Fallout proves that there is no one right way to do a video game adaptation.

HBO's ‘The Last of Us’ Adapts a Cinematic Game

When Naughty Dog's The Last of Us was first released in 2013, the game instantly drew acclaim for its cinematic qualities and strong writing. Although it was hardly the first narrative game, The Last of Us reached a level of emotion that was greater than most mainstream films. Showrunner Craig Mazin faced a challenge with The Last of Us in ensuring that the series had the same depth as the game. Fans didn’t need to see a mere recreation of cut-scenes, but it was important to retain the basic story beats that made the game feel so original. Mazin succeeded in recreating iconic moments from the game while making necessary changes in order to sustain the episodic nature. Although the series remains very close to the plot of the game, it cuts out some subplots in order to keep the story focused on the complex dynamic between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsay).

Considering how acclaimed the vocal performances from the original game were, casting was very important in The Last of Us. Players had already forged a strong emotional connection with Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, presenting a challenge to the new performers to earn the same affection. Thankfully, Pascal managed to perfectly embody the stone-hearted solitude of Joel, while even adding his own improvised lines that signified his dedication to the material. Similarly, Ramsay was able to give new insights into Ellie’s backstory, particularly in the flashback episode “Left Behind.” The heartbreaking bond that she forms with Riley (Storm Reid) during the origins of the outbreak serves as a purely visceral moment that is only possible in the television medium.

Prime Video's ‘Fallout’ Creates an Original Story

While Naughty Dog's The Last of Us has a set of easily identifiable protagonists, Bethesda's Fallout franchise is made up of role-playing games where players are able to create their own characters. As a result, Prime Video's Fallout series faced the challenge of creating an original narrative with characters representative of the games’ possibilities. Although showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet had a wealth of creatures, locations, technology, and mysteries to draw from, none of Fallout’s dynamic post-apocalyptic universe would have been effective if the series hadn’t created likable, original protagonists that could introduce viewers to the narrative. Thankfully, the characters of Lucy (Ella Purnell) and Maximus (Aaron Moten) were reflective of the way both the Vault Dwellers and Brotherhood of Steel, respectively, were depicted in the games. Even for both non-gamers, these leads had inherent curiosities about the world around them that helped lead into the show’s worldbuilding.

Although there was no shortage of Easter eggs referencing the gaming franchise, the Fallout series succeeded in adding new elements to the mythology. A new backstory constructed for the origin of “The Great War” added context to how society evolved from a retro-futuristic paradise to a dour, dangerous world that was divided between the surface and Vault societies. While Ghouls had been strong antagonists within the series, the backstory of Walton Goggins’ Cooper Howard added a surprisingly heartfelt origin to these creatures. These revisions ensured that longtime Fallout fans could learn something new about the universe they had dedicated so much time to; for non-players, the complexity of the established mythology was translated in a more palatable way.

The Future of Video Game Adaptations Is Bright

Riding off the back of serious critical acclaim, both Fallout and The Last of Us were renewed for second seasons, confirming that the “video game adaptation curse” is all but extinct. Both shows have a challenging road ahead. The second season of The Last of Us will have to translate the divisive storyline of the second game, and ensure that it fits within the tone that the series has already established; Fallout will need to introduce new mysteries to ensure that the series still has a hook. However, the ingenuity within both shows’ initial seasons signifies that the creators are willing to take necessary narrative risks.

Video game adaptations are now more popular than ever, with many highly anticipated projects coming this year. The television industry has the potential to bridge a greater crossover audience by creating dynamic, exciting adaptations that utilize the wealth of great video game content as inspiration. If the acclaim and renewal of both The Last of Us and Fallout indicate anything, it's that great adaptations take many forms.

