The Big Picture The highly-anticipated Fallout series reveals new details at CCXP, including insight into Walton Goggins' character, The Ghoul, a mutated survivor of the atomic bombs.

The Ghoul is a bounty hunter who has been roaming the world for 200 years after the nuclear war, and his journey outside the vault has completely changed who he was before.

The video game adaptation will feature three main characters with different perspectives on the wasteland, offering twists and turns as the line between good and bad is constantly blurred.

More details of Prime Video's highly-anticipated Fallout series are finally reaching the surface at CCXP this weekend as the show's stars give some insight into the production. Ahead of the big panel with the show's stars, we participated in a group interview with Walton Goggins and showrunner Graham Wagner to talk about the making of the series and Goggins's character. As was confirmed by the first stills from the show, the Emmy nominee is playing a ghoul, a human who survived the atomic bombs of The Great War outside the protective vaults and subsequently was mutated into an irradiated being with a monstrous visage and an increased lifespan. Not much was known about The Ghoul, but Goggins rectified that by setting expectations for his role in the video game adaptation.

Fallout has been described as another chapter to the video game franchise's story and worldbuilding, and The Ghoul is one of three main characters at the center of it, alongside Ella Purnell's vault dweller Lucy and Aaron Moten's Brotherhood of Steel member Maximus. Goggins revealed that The Ghoul's journey has been especially long outside the vault. "After the nuclear war, The Ghoul, he's a bounty hunter," the star revealed. "He's been roaming the world for 200 years." Throughout the series, more context will be given about this irradiated outlaw and how living two centuries and seeing the best and worst of the world has completely overhauled who he was before the blast changed everything:

"He is ruthless. He is not without morals; he has his own kind of moral code. He is pragmatic, he is devilishly handsome with a wicked sense of humor, but he has seen the lesser side of humanity. In some ways, he's the great observer in this world and takes the audience through this journey. He's cynical, deeply cynical about everything that he's seen, but he wasn't always that way, right? I mean, The Ghoul has a name and his name was Cooper Howard. I can't really tell you too much about him, but the chasm between the two is vast. You'll see it kind of retro-engineered, really, like why his worldview is his worldview. Is he a savior? Is he not a savior?"

Goggins Plays Two Characters in One in 'Fallout'

Close

The Ghoul's former life will likely play heavily into his story in Fallout. Wagner remarked on how his vast lifespan has essentially created two characters for Goggins in one package. "What we're interested in is how can you make one man two completely different characters?" the producer pondered. "And the answer is time. You have enough time, and you're gonna come out different." Seeing everyone around you die or disappear and the planet you know wilt away, naturally, makes you more of a pessimist. In showing how The Ghoul changed over time, Wagner hopes he becomes a more understandable character despite his ruthless nature. "So, yeah, he is a cynic, and he is nihilistic, but it's earned, we like to think."

Between The Ghoul, Lucy, and Maximus, Fallout will shift between three very different perspectives on the apocalypse that Goggins says opens up the story to plenty of twists and turns. There's no single answer to who the good or the bad guys are out in the wasteland throughout the entire series. "Yeah, this is a great hero's journey for all three of these people. It's also a great villain's journey. The antagonists and the protagonists change constantly in this story."

Fallout premieres exclusively on Prime Video on April 12, 2024 in the U.S. Read our guide here for everything you need to know about the video game adaptation.