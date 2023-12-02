The Big Picture Walton Goggins draws heavy inspiration from Western icons like John Wayne and Clint Eastwood for his role as The Ghoul in the Fallout TV series.

Goggins deliberately avoided playing the Bethesda games to prevent being influenced by them and stayed true to the character's cowboy-like nature.

The Prime Video series premieres on April 12, 2024.

The Fallout games have never shied away from their Western inspirations. While Fallout: New Vegas most invokes the feelings of the genre — especially with Marty Robbins's "Big Iron" ringing in your ear — every entry would feel right at home with titles like The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly or Rio Bravo if the post-apocalyptic paint was stripped away. In these games, players embark on a journey across the wasteland, fighting the elements, nature, mutants, and outlaws while trying to make a difference as a lone wanderer. It's fitting, then, that Walton Goggins took heavy inspiration from the titans of the Old West for his character, The Ghoul, in Prime Video's television adaptation developed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.

During a group interview, including Collider's Steve Weintraub at CCXP in Brazil, Goggins discussed his process for preparing to play his starring role in the series. One thing it didn't involve was playing the Bethesda games that the show mostly pulls from. "I didn't play the game beforehand," he said. "I had heard about it. My son, he’s 13, it was a little bit before his time. He's a big Bethesda fan, but he got into Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls. That's his thing. And when we started having these conversations, he came in and sat down on the bed with me and he said, 'So you gonna download Fallout and start playing it with me?' And I said, 'No. No, because I don't want to be influenced by the game.'"

Two names made up most of his process for playing his irradiated outlaw - John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. The character and the series still operates in the style and confines of the Fallout world, but he wanted to ensure that the cynical and ruthless bounty hunter felt like a cowboy blazing his own trail through the wasteland:

"So for me, the time that it took for this application, it took a while…but I would watch a movie every day. I'd seen a lot of these movies, but when I go to work, I like to kind of stay in that head and there's a lot to kind of answer for who The Ghoul is now, and this man Cooper Howard. So, I watched a lot of John Wayne – watched The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance and Rio Bravo and Stagecoach – and all of Clint [Eastwood’s] stuff with [Sergio] Leone…and Mr. [Henry] Fonda in Once Upon a Time in the West, and then The Wild Bunch, just a lot of those things. And it's like, “Oh, okay, I know all of these,” but even Butch Cassidy [and the Sundance Kid]."

Walton Goggins Plays a "Rascal" in 'Fallout'

Goggins isn't the only star of Fallout, of course. Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten are also aboard as the other primary "protagonists" the series will follow through the wasteland, both of whom will approach everything from a different lens. Everything about The Ghoul, however, was designed to make him one of the more compelling characters to watch, especially since he's been around in the irradiated wasteland for 200 years while everyone else fled underground. He's seen a lot and has grown very cynical since then, but Goggins says he's still "a rascal, and I like being a rascal. His timing is impeccable. His worldview is predicated on the things that he's seen for 200 years, so there is nothing naive about him, and that's really kind of where I started it from, it wasn't with the game. I knew that they would have my back."

Fallout premieres exclusively on Prime Video on April 12, 2024, in the U.S. Read our guide here for everything you need to know about the video game adaptation.