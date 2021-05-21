The summer of horror is officially upon us, with the latest trailer for False Positive offering a modern spin on Rosemary’s Baby for millennials looking for another excuse not to have children. Adult Swim alum John Lee helms the film, which also reunites him with Broad City star Ilana Glazer. Produced by A24, distributed by Hulu, also starring Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan, False Positive has all the trappings of a new horror hit.

The film focuses on a couple (Glazer and Theroux) who are struggling with fertility issues. A seemingly brilliant doctor (Brosnan) helps their dreams come true and is able to impregnate Glazer. But, you should also not look a gift doctor in the mouth, because this special doctor has a sinister side — and boy, does Brosnan pull off that terrifying deadpan stare. This is pitch-perfect casting for the film, as his charming good looks just begs to be trusted, and yet when the façade drops we get a look at the potential Satanist goals behind the devilishly handsome face.

Image via A24

RELATED: A24 Pregnancy Thriller Flick 'False Positive' Starring Ilana Glazer Gets a Due Date at Hulu

Given falling birth rates, a lack of stability among millennials and the trials of motherhood during the pandemic, False Positive is definitely the film of the moment. The trailer is actually more of a teaser, which gives us very brief glimpses at a host of horrifying images, including a bloody Glazer, a questionable Theroux and, of course, a creepy child without eyes. A full-length trailer is supposed to be dropping soon, so hopefully, we’ll get a better idea of what we can expect from the horror film.

It’s also great to see Glazer branch out from comedy, as she also co-wrote and produced the film as well. But fret not, she is still maintaining her comedic roots as she will also star in AppleTV+’s upcoming murder mystery The Afterparty, joined by veteran comedians like Tiffany Haddish, Ben Schwartz and Dave Franco.

False Positive will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18 before heading to Hulu on June 25. Check out the teaser below:

KEEP READING:The Best New Movies on Hulu in May 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

Netflix’s ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey Gets New Poster and Release Date The action thriller also stars Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Paul Giamatti.

Read Next