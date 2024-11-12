Pedro Jimeno, star of TLC's hit show The Family Chantel, is making strides in his real estate career despite a wave of criticism following his high-profile split from ex-wife Chantel Everett. The news comes after the realtor and reality TV star shared a review that a client had left for him on his Instagram.

Jimeno, who first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 with Chantel, has gained attention for his turbulent relationship with her family, which also eventually led to the end of their six-year marriage. Pedro ended up facing significant backlash from Chantel’s fans, many of whom left negative reviews on his business page. However, he’s lately been turning a corner in his professional life and is highly active on his socials. Jimeno recently shared the exact review the client had left for him on his Instagram story:

“We got our dream home! Thanks to Pedro Jimeno our family was finally able to find a home of our dreams. First time home buying can be intimidating, but Pedro took care of us and was patient by our side through the whole process. Wouldn’t recommend anyone else. 10/10 experience Thanks again!”

Now, given the fact that the couple had initially misled Everett’s family to believe that Jimeno was in the US on a student visa instead of clearly letting them know that the two met on a trip to the Dominican Republic and that he came to the US on K-1 visa, their relationship took off on the wrong foot. As soon as Chantel’s family discovered, they felt that Jimeno was using her to get a green card and that’s where things went majorly wrong. Jimeno, on the other hand, consistently maintained the stance that his intentions are genuine and that he wants to focus on his career.

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Is Loaded With Stories of Green Card Controversies.

Close

90 Day Fiancé is designed to frequently zero-in on unique international relationships. However, due to the nature of the premise, one partner often ends up getting suspected of using the K-1 visa process primarily to obtain a green card rather than out of genuine love. For instance, Mohamed Jbali and Danielle Mullins from 90 Day Fiancé Season 2 or 8th installment’s Amira Lollysa and Andrew Kenton, among others. In addition to these petty, bad-judgement issues, the show ends up zeroing-in on much more thoughtful areas such as having children, past relationships, family disapproval, and cultural barriers, among others.

As of November 2024, both Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett have been focusing on their individual lives following their divorce. Because of the nature of the dynamics between the couple, the two ended up getting a spin-off of their own, which has now concluded. While Jimeno seems to be fully focused on his career, Everett posted a story featuring roses in August 2024 and clearly indicated that she’s dating someone new.

The Family Chantel is available to stream in the US on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

