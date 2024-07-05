The Big Picture Family Dinner is a horror film addressing societal biases around weight and health.

The story revolves around overweight teenage Simi, who visits her nutritionist aunt Claudia and experiences tense family dynamics and cruel remarks.

The film explores the cult-like behavior of Claudia, the paradox of desirability, and cultural implications of fatness in society, leading to a sinister conclusion.

The Austrian horror film, Family Dinner takes a bold approach to tackling a societal bias that is all too common and for many, all too familiar. The horror feature follows the overweight teenage Simi as she visits her nutritionist aunt, Claudia, over Easter break in the hopes of learning how to lose weight. Subjecting to biting, cruel remarks from her cousin Filipp and leering looks from Claudia's new husband, Stefan, Simi struggles to adapt to the strangely terse family dynamics at play. The horror of Family Dinner is a slow burn that tows the line between the mundane, feverish obsession with "health" and "fitness" befitting an era of celebrity Ozempic use, and the occult designs of an ancient, unknowable god. For most of the film, it's unclear whether Simi faces simple fatphobia, or something far more sinister. But whether the forces at play are supernatural or not, they share one demand: horrific sacrifice from its worshipers. And nowhere is this more obvious than in the erratic behavior of Claudia.

The Cult Of Thinness Is Front and Center in 'Family Dinner'

A successful nutritionist by profession, Claudia is a strange character. Seemingly a magnanimous host, Claudia welcomes Simi with a tight-lipped smile. Tensions brew in her isolated home. She's divorced from her son's father, her new husband seems perpetually annoyed with her son, and her son despises her. Though her previous diet books are bestsellers, she struggles to find a publisher for her new book. Claudia's rejection of Simi's plea for help with weight loss initially reads as a woman stretched too thin, unable to take on another project. But this rejection is more sinister than it first appears.

Cults function through the recruitment of vulnerable populations and no one is more vulnerable than an insecure teen girl. Claudia's initial rejection is only the first in a series of hot and cold behaviors she exhibits to Simi. One minute she is referring to Simi as her "pupil" and praising her choice to begin the diet, the next she is accusing the girl of breaking it. Simi herself does not waver in conviction, but Claudia continually doubts her strength to follow through. Throughout the film, Claudia seemingly gives Simi multiple opportunities to leave. But these offers are performative. Each is designed to reel Simi back in by making her feel as though she has something to prove. And ultimately, when Simi decides she does want to leave, her phone goes conveniently missing and the isolation of the farmhouse becomes even more apparent. Claudia presents Simi with the illusion of choice, but ultimately, the girl has none.

'Family Dinner' Is an Unflinching and Disturbing Look at Control

The diet Claudia puts Simi on is also a matter of control. Simi's choice of food isn't simply restricted, but nonexistent as the girl is expected to forgo all food until Easter Sunday. Not eating for an entire week is not a legitimate method of weight loss, it is a method of control. Simi physically declines throughout her week of starvation. She is visibly exhausted for most of the film. When Simi complains of trouble sleeping, Claudia dismisses her concerns as her body "burning" fat. This is in direct contradiction to Claudia's previous claim that she wouldn't help Simi lose weight as it "takes lots of time to do it properly." But like many cult members, Claudia does not experience cognitive dissonance at this contradiction in her ideology. Instead, Simi's suffering only seems to prove that the "diet" is working.

Additionally, like many cults, Claudia keeps to a rigid ceremony. Though the only person allowed to eat in the lead-up to Easter is Fillip, the family dines together every night. Simi's stomach gurgles in pain and hunger and the only thing she is allowed to consume is water. It would be perfectly understandable for Simi to be allowed to skip dinner altogether as she is not permitted to eat any of it, but Claudia keeps the entire family to this schedule. It is not enough to simply forgo eating, Simi must too be tempted by the delicious and picturesque meals Claudia prepares for her son.

When Simi agrees to be Claudia's pupil, she is gifted a strange carved rune Claudia claims will give her strength in her weight-loss journey. Later, Simi finds the research for Claudia's new book to be of an occult nature. And eventually, Simi discovers the Easter Sunday meal she was given contains the body of Filipp. But though the film does take an occult route, most of the horror stems from the completely mundane diet practices and terse family dynamics present in Claudia's home. Even sans runes and cannibalism, Claudia's relationship to health and fitness is still deeply disturbing. She is willing to sacrifice anything to maintain her weight. In taking Simi as her pupil, Claudia expects the same sacrifices of Simi. And while Claudia's questionable behavior might be obvious to the audience, to a teen girl being called a "fat pig" by her cousin and getting hit on by her uncle, a few odd practices are the least of her concerns.

The Paradox of Desirability Is Prevalent in 'Family Dinner'

In our society, fatness is not simply a state of being. One does not simply inhabit a fat body, but carries with it the cultural implications of fatness. Insecure young women looking in the mirror, regardless of weight or health, might decry "I look so fat!" if their choice of clothes so happens to fall in an unflattering way. One might say they "feel" fat after a large meal or lack of exercise. Grammatically speaking, these statements make no sense. Regardless of how one might feel about the state of their hair, nobody would say "I look like such a brunette". One would not decry that they "feel" brown-eyed. In "Illness As Metaphor," Susan Sontag states, "Nothing is more punitive than to give a disease a meaning – that meaning being invariably a moralistic one." And though fat bodies exist in a wide spectrum of health and fitness, fatness itself is viewed as a disease. Through this, it becomes a visible metaphor for the presumed moral failings of those who inhabit fat bodies. They are seen as lazy, greedy, and sexually voracious. And nowhere is this more evident than the double-edged sword of sexuality Simi is perceived through by her relatives.

Early in the film, while frowning at the sight of her own body in the bathroom, Simi's cousin Filipp bursts and takes off his shirt. He rudely pushes her aside and rushes to the mirror. Standing there awkwardly and waiting to use the mirror again, Simi is caught looking by Filipp who angrily accuses her of being aroused by him. "You never get picked up, right? It's no surprise." is hurled at her as though her teenage lack of sexual viability is a moral failing. This accusation and subsequent insult does not speak to Simi's psyche, but Filipp's, and shows that he himself views Simi as a sexual creature. A failed one, sure, but it is Filipp who brings up the topic. Simi is just standing there.

Similarly, Claudia's husband Stefan also makes unprompted, flirtatious comments as to Simi's desirability. "You know... You don't have to lose weight. You're a pretty young woman just the way you are." While seemingly innocuous, paired with his overly-friendly behavior and his propensity for physical closeness to the teenager he just met, the comment is not innocent. Additionally, it assumes that Simi's motivations for seeking weight loss are based in feelings of sexual undesirability – an assumption she later refutes when Filipp comes around to her and sheepishly expresses the same sentiment. At no point in the film does Simi express that her issues with her weight stem from feelings of sexual inadequacy, and yet these feelings are presumed of her.

Though this paradox might seem disconnected from Claudia's erratic behavior and treatment of Simi, it is anything but. As motivation for Simi to continue starving herself in preparation for Claudia's cannibalistic Easter feast, Claudia tells Simi "Your bone structure is perfect. With an ideal body weight, you'll have a sexy body." Claudia treats Simi's desirability as something that is hidden away by her weight. Something that needs to be uncovered like fossils beneath the soil. But as a fat girl, Simi simply cannot win. Sexual voracity is presumed of her by Fillip, sexuality availability is presumed of her by Stefan, and sexual undesirability is presumed of her by Claudia. Whether they see her as succeeding or failing at some kind of desirability, each character views Simi through a lense of sexuality Simi herself does not.

15, insecure, and isolated in a farm house far from the rest of her family, Simi is essentially trapped within Claudia's cult of thinness. Claudia herself sacrifices her own son in her pursuit of "health". Simi, inadvertently, sacrifices her innocence. Starved and ignorant, Simi too devours Filipp. Her later horror at that discovery will not undo the act. Distracted by insecurity and the loving assurances of her aunt, Simi's unfortunate failure to see the glaring red flags before her leaves her psychologically destroyed in the end.

Family Dinner is currently available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

