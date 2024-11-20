Family Feud is known for many things, most notably the outlandish answers contestants have given in recent years - and host Steve Harvey's reaction to them. However, Family Feud fans might not know is that the process of applying as a contestant on the show is extremely rigorous. The official site lays out a standard set of rules: a team of contestants has to consist of five family members who are actually your family, as in "related by blood, marriage or legal adoption". But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Contestants' jobs can also play a role in whether they get onto Family Feud. No one working for Family Feud or Steve Harvey's production companies can compete...but neither can anyone who's running for a political office. So that means if someone was planning to run for President or enter the political space, Family Feud is off limits to them. The rules only get more rigorous, especially when it comes to the audition process!

‘Family Feud’ Doesn’t Allow Any Other Game Show Pros

If you're planning to appear on Family Feud, it will more than likely be the only game show you appear on. The rules state that anyone who's shown up on two or more game shows in the last year is ineligible for competition. That means if you've shown up on Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, or The Price is Right, Family Feud is off-limits. But what about past contestants? If someone previously showed up on Family Feud, they can get back on the show. It'll just take them ten years before they can apply again. These rules might seem draconian, but on a second glance they make sense. Part of Family Feud's appeal is seeing the variety of families who compete; seeing someone on a previous game show or having repeat contestants might take away from that variety.

If contestants do fulfill Family Feud's requirements, they'll fill out the online application (and even send a video featuring their family if they're inclined.) If they're selected, they'll have to participate in a mock version of the game, but even that doesn't guarantee that a contestant will make it. Former Family Feud contestant Danielle Green revealed on her personal website, The Creative Bite, that after she & her family participated in a mock Family Feud game, and they had to do another round of interviews, after which they were placed in a database of families who could be called up.

Eventually, Green and her family did make it to Family Feud. Before their appearance, the Green family was told that their clothing had to be family-friendly to make it on the show. They also had to do yet another live audition the morning before the episode taped, and even then they had to wait before they were confirmed. Green even revealed how producers influce the show; during the live audition, she noted that someone would be waving signs that said "LOUDER" to indicate the families should make more noise. Head of casting/co-executive-producer Sara Dansby actually revealed on the official Family Feud website that high energy is a must: “There’s no such thing as too over-the-top. Pick the most outgoing members of the family when putting together your team. We love loud and energetic contestants."

Has Anyone Broken the ‘Family Feud’ Rules?

Believe it or not, there's only been one time that Family Feud contestants broke the rules. Those contestants? None other than the Kardashian family, who appeared on Celebrity Family Feud. When Kim Kardashian wanted to bring on her grandmother despite already having a five-person team, Harvey announced that Family Feud would break its five-person rule. But even with the extra help, the Kardashians were caught cheating - and Harvey would later reveal that the experience wasn't a pleasant one. It shows that Celebrity Family Feud was operating on a far different level from Family Feud.

Overall, if you want to play Family Feud you have to make sure you have a team of people who're actually related to you, know the game in and out, and also navigate a labyrinth of rules & auditions. Also be prepared for someone to say something that'll make Steve Harvey rethink his entire life decisions. Family Feud is available to stream on YouTube TV.

Family Feud Release Date January 1, 1977 Creator(s) Bill Todman Network Seven Network Directors Paul Alter

