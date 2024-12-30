The Kline family’s episode on Family Feud will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in the game show's history, thanks to Courtney's spectacular performance during the Fast Money round. She did something no one had ever achieved before – getting the number 1 answer for every single question.

The Fast Money Round is the grand finale of Family Feud, where two family members team up to win prize money. In this case, it was $20,000! One contestant answers five survey questions within 20 seconds, while the other has 25 seconds to do the same – but cannot repeat any of the first contestant’s answers. The goal? Reach a combined score of 200 points. For the Kline family, Courtney and her mother, Mary Anne, stepped up to the plate. Courtney went first, and within just 16 seconds, she delivered answers that left host Steve Harvey – and viewers – in awe.

Courtney’s Perfect Performance

The Questions Courtney Nailed

Name something you bought on your best shopping day ever: Shoes (41 points)

How many years older do you look naked than when wearing something? Five (33 points)

Name a type of dough: Cookie dough (27 points)

Fill in the blank: I still remember the first time I rode on a: Horse (36 points)

Name a place that men flock to: Bar (55 points)

Her answers added up to a staggering 193 points – just 7 points short of victory. And every single response was the top answer from the survey of 100 women.

With only 7 points left to win, it was Mary Anne’s turn. The pressure was immense, and perhaps nerves got the best of her as she delivered unexpected answers. Despite her shaky start, Mary Anne’s first answer – “Car” – was enough to clinch the win for the Kline family. It scored 26 points, bringing their total to 219 points, well above the 200-point mark needed for victory. Although what surprised the viewers was her answer number 4, "My baby" for the question, 'I still remember the first time I rode on a (blank),' as it made no sense for this answer.

What made this episode unforgettable wasn’t just the Kline family’s win but Courtney’s extraordinary performance. Achieving all number 1 answers in the Fast Money round is practically unheard of, and her calm demeanor and smart responses captivated viewers. The combination of Courtney’s sharp thinking and Mary Anne’s lucky first answer led the Kline family to a $20,000 prize, cementing their place in Family Feud history. For fans of the show, this was a game worth watching – a display of strategy, luck, and a touch of family magic.

New episodes of Family Feud air on ABC, and Celebrity Family Feud is available to stream on Hulu and YouTube TV.

Family Feud Release Date January 1, 1977 Creator(s) Bill Todman Network Seven Network Directors Paul Alter

Watch on Hulu