Family Feud is one of the longstanding legacy game shows on broadcast TV. The series first aired in 1976 and has been a hit with audiences ever since. The premise of the game is two families in teams of five competing against each other by answering a series of survey questions. The series proved so popular with American viewers that it has been adapted into several different languages in countries like Canada, Germany, Mexico, and Vietnam.

The show has had several runs on TV in the U.S., so the series has necessarily cycled through several hosts over time. Daytime game shows rely on their hosts to engage the studio audience, keep the game on track, and make sure the viewers at home feel entertained. It's an underrated skill set in the entertainment business, especially when filming live. With the amount of time Family Feud has aired, social conventions have shifted over the years, and behaviors that were once acceptable seem completely unacceptable today. Going back to the show's original host, there is one especially terrible habit that deserved to be left in the past.

Steve Harvey Is the New Face of 'Family Feud'