America’s favorite drag queen—er, Queen of Drag—RuPaul Charles is nothing if not a wry observer of life and the human experience. The RuPaul’s Drag Race host has spent the show’s 17-season run reading contestants like a book and doling out necessary advice to struggling or over-confident queens, oftentimes spot-on in his counsel. So it makes sense that, of all people, RuPaul would be the one contestant to traipse onto Celebrity Family Feud, improvise a question, and land the top answer given by the show's hundred-person survey team, all in a matter of seconds. Survey says: RuPaul just might be psychic.

Family Feud host Steve Harvey is certainly no stranger to contestants landing top answers to the show's survey questions, or even answers that are dead wrong, but it's unlikely he expected a spot-on answer from a contestant that hadn't heard the entire question. But hey, at least RuPaul also knew what game show he was appearing on. This particular episode of Celebrity Family Feud sees the cast of The Bold Type face off against the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race cast. The two teams both fared well, with Team The Bold Type eventually clinching the victory, but Team Drag Race certainly won points for style.

'Celebrity Family Feud' Didn't See RuPaul Coming

The first round begins, and Harvey starts to pose the first survey question to RuPaul and The Bold Type's Katie Stevens: “Name a way a woman can flirt with a man without—” but RuPaul hits the buzzer early, before Harvey can finish the latter half of the question. Ever the reality TV show host, and no stranger to improvising on the fly, RuPaul sheepishly acknowledges that he buzzed in too early, and controversially guesses the latter half of Harvey’s question: "Name a way a woman can flirt with a man without him thinking that she's a whore." We may be setting women back a decade or so with that one, but sure. Harvey shakes his head in network TV horror, and RuPaul locks in his answer: "By batting her eyelashes." Before it's revealed if the answer is on the board, Harvey collects himself and issues an ultimatum: "This is not how you play the game!" Be that as it may, “Wink” is the top answer. Close now counts in horseshoes and Family Feud.

After this most auspicious turn of events, Harvey brings the survey question to the rest of RuPaul's team, and if Harvey thought he had his hands full with RuPaul, he was not ready for the charisma-bomb that is the extended Drag Race family. Made up of Drag Race judges Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley (also of the original Queer Eye fame), and former contestants Latrice Royale and Raven, Harvey is left speechless more than once by the team. Michelle lands the second-highest ranked answer on the board with "smile", but not before turning on the charm and wooing Harvey (is that against the rules?), who continues bantering and spluttering his way down the line as the Team Drag Race contestants land one more answer. Harvey and RuPaul’s sizzling chemistry is palpable, and the laughs come loud and easy, making this Celebrity Family Feud episode unmissable.

Watch on Hulu