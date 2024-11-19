Family Feud has been one of the most popular game shows since its inception in the 1970s. It has been through several iterations in that time, but has aired on ABC consistently for nearly fifty years. One of the best parts of the series is the tension that evolves on stage as family dynamics take over during the high-paced quiz show atmosphere.

Comedian Steve Harvey stepped into the role as host of the Celebrity Family Feud in 2015. Over the years, he has seen some pretty wild antics on the dynamic game show as families compete to win prize money and bragging rights. This celebrity spin-off has garnered as much attention as the main competition series, placing, as it does, known celebrity personalities within their family dynamic in a hectic game show environment.

When the Kardashian family expressed interest in appearing on the series, it was almost guaranteed the episode would be hectic from the start. Wherever they go, it seems the Kardashians are used to having the rules bent slightly in their favor. Whether it is dictating what version of reality will be shown on their reality TV series, maintaining their highly curated image on social media, or bending the rules around what constitutes being "a lawyer," the family is known for ensuring they are portrayed in the best light possible at all times. Their professional facade is seen to falter most in spaces where Kim Kardashian and her super-hands-on "momager" Kris Jenner, are not entirely in control of the narrative of what is being filmed. Nothing highlights this fact better than what happened during the episode of Celebrity Family Feud that featured the Kardashian family and was also featured on the family's reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

When Were The Kardashians On 'Family Feud'?

The Kardashians weren't new to the celebrity quiz show when they made an appearance in 2018, as Kim and her sisters first appeared together on the series in 2008, losing to Deion Sanders and his family. When the celebrity spin-off of her favorite game show circled around once more a decade later, Kim insisted her family participate. The Kardashians were initially set to face-off against Kim's heiress friend, Paris Hilton, but the elite Hilton family had to pull out of the competition at the last minute. Kim made the decision to pull her husband, musician Kanye West, and his family from Chicago to face off against her famous family.

Where the family's professional facade is seen to falter most is in spaces where Kim and Kris are not entirely in control of the narrative of what is being filmed. The chaotic fifth episode of Season 15 of Keeping Up documented the family's appearance on the game show, offering a behind-the-scenes perspective of what exactly happened to cause a rule break on the series. The episode was sure to show the behind the scenes stress that arose with Kim trying to organize her family on one side and her husband Kanye's family on the other. But the series framed the drama as simply the familiar chaos typically seen with the Kardashians on their series, with everything working out nicely in the end. However, host Steve Harvey had a different opinion about how the filming really went.

The Kardashians' Were the First to Break This 'Family Feud' Rule

The drama occurred backstage when Kim was flustered about how to include both her grandma MJ, who was looking forward to joining her famous family on stage, and Kim's best friend Jonathan Cheban, who flew in because his celebrity friend had begged him to appear. Due to the situation back-stage, and surely the need to keep the filming day on schedule, Harvey announced that for the first time ever, Family Feud would allow a 6-person team on stage, to ensure that Kim's grandma would be included because Cheban refused to bow out. It was clear that Harvey was miffed about the need to include Cheban, since the obvious answer to the over-booking was for Cheban to bow out gracefully and allow the elderly MJ to share the memory on stage with her family.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Harvey referred to Cheban as "the dude at the end," and made sure to point out how disruptive Kim's friend had been, saying "he was the extra, he was a lot." Including an extra member wasn't the only family rule break, however, as the Kardashians were also caught cheating by the opposing team when they quickly huddled together to consult on an answer, which was a violation of the rules. Overall, when it came to Celebrity Family Feud Kim lost control of the facade of professionalism she was trying to place around herself and her chaotic family, and the truth that was shown was the West/Kardashians are used to having the business world bow to them. New episodes of Family Feud air on ABC, and Celebrity Family Feud is available to stream on Hulu.

