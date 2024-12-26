Steve Harvey has seen his fair share of wild and wacky moments as the host of Family Feud, but one episode left him absolutely stunned. A contestant named Erin made an unforgettable blunder that had the audience—and Harvey—appalled when she momentarily forgot which game show she was on and thought she was competing on Jeopardy!

The hilarious moment unfolded during a round where Harvey asked contestants to “Name an occupation where someone wears a robe at work.” Erin buzzed in confidently, but instead of delivering a straightforward answer, she nervously replied, “What is a surgeon?”—phrasing her response in classic Jeopardy! style. Harvey’s expression immediately shifted to one of bewildered disbelief. “You thought you were playing… Jeopardy?” he asked, his voice tinged with amusement. Erin, realizing her mistake, laughed nervously and admitted, “For a second. Just for a second.”

The Answer Had the Audience in Stitches

Unfortunately for Erin, her guess of “What is a surgeon?” didn’t make the board. Harvey, unable to resist playing along, turned to the game board and repeated her answer, but it wasn’t one of the top responses. The audience roared with laughter as Erin laughed off the slip-up, turning the moment into a highlight of the episode.

The Family Feud Instagram page shared the clip of Erin’s mix-up, and viewers flooded the comments with their reactions. Many couldn’t resist referencing the late Alex Trebek, the iconic host of Jeopardy! “Somewhere, Alex is laughing,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “I could see someone very nervous getting confused for sure!” Some fans joined in the fun by answering the question themselves in Jeopardy! format, writing guesses like “What is a judge?” The official Jeopardy! Instagram account even chimed in, commenting, “Nothing wrong with answering in the form of a question.”

This isn’t the first time Jeopardy! has made its way onto the Family Feud stage. In a 2018 episode, Harvey was so baffled by a contestant’s answer that he jokingly threw his cue cards and declared, “You know what I’m going to do? I’m gonna go host Jeopardy!”

While fans continue to wait for a crossover episode between the two iconic game shows, moments like Erin’s blunder prove that even the most unexpected mix-ups can create unforgettable TV moments for viewers. New episodes of Family Feud air on ABC, and Celebrity Family Feud is available to stream on Hulu.

Family Feud Release Date January 1, 1977 Creator(s) Bill Todman Network Seven Network Directors Paul Alter

