Family Feud is, far and away, one of the most accessible in the game show genre. It's engaging, eye-rolling at times, surprising at others, and its unscripted moments often lead to hilarious highlights, bolstered by host Steve Harvey's intrinsic talent for running with it. His feigned shock is exaggerated for show more often than not, but every once in a while, Harvey is left legitimately stunned. One such instance occurred during a record-breaking Fast Money win in 2023.

A Flurry of Number One Answers on 'Family Feud's Fast Money

The Family Feud Fast Money round is played by the family who won the "feud" part of Family Feud. Two members of the winning family are selected, and while one player is offstage, the first is given a series of five questions to answer within 20 seconds, aiming to find the most popular answer given by a survey of 100 people. The goal is to reach 200 points, and if the first player doesn't get it, it falls to the second, who can't repeat the answers already given, to make up the balance. If they get it, they win big money ("and might just drive out of here in a new car!"), and if they don't, they get some money. Like, enough to buy a Slurpee each.

The 200 points has never been amassed by the first player in the Steve Harvey era (this contestant did so when Ray Combs was host). But in a rare moment, like when a family chooses to "pass" instead of "play", audiences were shocked when Lisa Doughty almost did so when she took her place on stage and rattled off her answers in 18 seconds. She didn't get 200... but got pretty damn close, ending her round with a whopping 198 points by hitting every number-one answer, as seen in the YouTube clip above. It was a slam dunk for her sister, Amy, who got 14 points by answering "husband" to the question: "Name somebody in your life who you wish would take a vow of silence."

It's Not Always a Slam Dunk for Contestant #2 on 'Family Feud's Fast Money