When watching Family Feud, you might wonder how they come up with the "Survey Says" answers that contestants scramble to guess on the game competition series. It all comes down to the secretive hundred-person surveys. In the show's early years, these surveys were taken among viewers who volunteered to be on the show’s mailing list. This self-selected group provided answers that most pollsters dismissively call "swag" — a rough approximation rather than accurate data. Today, polling for Family Feud is conducted via telephone surveys, similar to those used in political polling. Applied Research - West is a third-party polling firm selected in 2000 by NBC to conduct weekly surveys for the game show.

As noted in the Wall Street Journal, this professional firm uses “random-digit dialing” to ensure that the sample is more reflective of the general U.S. population. Each survey includes 30-40 questions gathered from writers who submit hundreds of potential queries to the show's producer. These questions range from quirky to practical, covering topics as varied as lifestyle, pop culture, and human behavior. The results from 100 random Americans are then used to shape the answers. While the small sample size of 100 respondents may raise eyebrows among polling experts, it’s far more reliable than many common surveys based on studio audiences or self-selected panels. The cautious selection of questions for the survey is also a special factor that fuels the unpredictable excitement of Family Feud.

How Does ‘Family Feud’ Come Up With The Diverse Set Of Questions?

If you’ve ever found yourself giggling at Family Feud’s questions, you might wonder how the production team keeps churning out such a perfect mix of quirky, every day, and occasionally risqué questions. The answer lies in a behind-the-scenes process that balances entertainment value with creativity. According to the show’s executive producer, Gaby Johnston, “all kinds of the topics” are pushed forward to reflect broad aspects of American culture and behavior. While politics rarely make the cut, Johnston has a knack for slipping cheeky questions that capture public interest. The producer keeps it “carefully worded” so the final result never becomes too controversial. For instance, in the Dick Cheney hunting question, the contestants were asked to name something they’d need when “hunting with Vice President Cheney.” This is a perfect example of a political question from Family Feud that combines humor and cultural significance.

The daily submissions of questions are no less impressive. As the Wall Street Journal reported, the show’s writers submit 100 questions daily, a barrage of ideas that span everything from lifestyle to pop culture. Johnston floods down this number to 30 or 40 of the best questions. Once selected, these questions are handed off to the polling firm, which gathers answers from random Americans via telephone. Remember that these respondents were never told that the questions were for Family Feud. This preserves the show's spontaneity, making the answers unpredictable and diverse. The final results of the "topical questions" may reach the audience three weeks after the survey process.

Do Pollsters Really Trust ‘Family Feud’s’ Hundred-Person Survey Method?

Image via ABC

Fans might be surprised to learn that the survey method used by Family Feud has caught the attention of actual polling experts through the Wall Street Journal. According to their survey, while many appreciate the effort, some pollsters are skeptical about the method's reliability. After all, a poll with 100 people has a higher statistical margin of error — around plus or minus 10%. This leads experts like Scott Rasmussen to argue that a better sample size would be necessary to ensure representative results. For context, Rassumen’s firm surveyed ten times as many people as Family Feud. The firm collected answers from 1000 participants for a similar CBS show named Power of 10, providing a much narrower margin of error and greater accuracy.

While Family Feud’s method of polling 100 people may not be flawless, some pollsters still appreciate the effort. According to Ms. Mathiowetz, she is “just impressed that a game show goes through the trouble.” Additionally, it may not have the larger sample size like most surveys, but it certainly is more reliable than many online polls of self-selected panels, which can often skew results. Lastly, Rob Daves, who conducted polling for the Charlotte Observer, remarked, "Polling gives us a mirror into our thoughts.” These comments reflect the idea that Family Feud’s polling wasn’t dismissed by all experts. So, while the whole procedure may not be the gold standard of data collection, it still offers a special glimpse into American culture, free from the pressure of politics and useless policies.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of Family Feud on GSN, with the current seasons featuring Steve Harvey as the host. The show can be streamed on Hulu for those who missed the previous episodes.

Family Feud (1976) Release Date July 12, 1976 Cast Richard Dawson , Gene Wood , Johnny Gilbert Main Genre Game Show Seasons 9 Creator(s) Mark Goodson

