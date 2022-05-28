The term "family film" can be a bit misleading. It's a label generally applied to kid-friendly films, or films likely to appeal to kids. Family films generally have milder content than most movies, so as not to disturb or confuse younger viewers. But not all family films are guaranteed to be equally appealing to all members of a family; in other words, those both young and old.

Many of the best family films do more than just appeal to kids, and those are certainly worth celebrating (especially for adults who are effectively "forced" to watch movies their kids may want to see at a cinema). But in the interest of looking at the family films on the other end of the spectrum, here are 10 family films that younger viewers are almost guaranteed to enjoy, but older viewers (i.e. those who aren't kids) will probably want to nap through.

Cars 1-3 (2006, 2011, 2017)

Pixar is among the very best studios when it comes to making films that kids and adults can enjoy. Indeed, going through all their features released since 1995, many aren't just great family films; they're great films, period. So that's what makes the Cars trilogy stand out, and not in a good way, as all three films are more geared towards younger audiences, with a lack of humor or interesting, more adult themes/subtext to keep older viewers on board.

While the first might not be a horrendous film, it's hard to argue that it shouldn't have remained one film - free of sequels - as Cars 2 went on to be the worst-reviewed Pixar film of all time, which is a title it still holds to this day. But kids clearly love it, and it seems to make Pixar a huge amount of money when it comes to merchandising, as the critically-disliked second film got a follow-up, Cars 3, which wasn't quite as panned, but still fails to get the kind of love Pixar's classics get from older viewers.

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

The Lego Movie was a surprise hit in 2014, and its direct sequel in 2019 wasn't bad, either. Lego Batman made for a great supporting character, too, and given his popularity, he received a solo film that came out in 2017, wedged between the two main Lego Movies.

Now, The Lego Batman Movie definitely wasn't bad, and there were certainly jokes and references peppered throughout that older viewers would find appealing. But it lacked the heart and emotion of the first Lego Movie that older viewers could appreciate. The emotional stuff got replaced with just more jokes, more crazy action scenes, louder noises, and more flashy visuals, to the point where The Lego Batman Movie does feel like sensory overload; it's all just a bit much... unless you're a kid, and have energy to burn. Then you can probably get on this very loud, very flashy movie's wavelength without it hurting your eyes and giving you a headache.

G-Force (2009)

A mostly forgotten child-friendly spy film from 2009, starring a cast of CGI guinea pigs, G-Force will probably be a lot of fun for very, very young viewers. There are animals with funny voices, they do things animals don't normally do, there are some action scenes, lots of very simple humor, and it's fast-paced and quite short.

But the adults who end up having to sit through this will likely find the experience very tedious. It really doesn't want to entertain anyone over the age of say seven or eight, and for any adults, the closest thing to a redeeming feature here will probably be hearing the ridiculous voice Nicolas Cage does for the mole character he voices (the mole does say the word "cage" a couple of times, which is also kind of funny). Adults should stay far away from this, but very young kids will probably find it fun.

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Probably one of the most child-friendly Arnold Schwarzenegger movies, Jingle All the Way is a very silly Christmas movie about a father who will stop at nothing to get his young son the one toy he really wants. But seeing as he left his shopping to the last minute, he gets into all sorts of misadventures and outlandish scenarios along the way.

Jingle All the Way might have value for kids who are too young to handle the more violent, adult-oriented action movies that made him a star. Kid-friendly Arnold might well be better than no Arnold at all, but adults should steer clear of Jingle All the Way, because while it provides a few fairly funny moments of ridiculous, over-the-top slapstick humor, most of the movie is really one-note and pretty repetitive.

The Croods (2013) & The Croods: A New Age (2020)

The Croods and its sequel, The Croods: A New Age, get lumped together as family films that are better for kids than adults because they're quite similar, in the end. Each deals with a family of prehistoric people and their run-ins with humans who have evolved at a faster rate than them. It's a fun premise, but the two films don't utilize it as creatively as older viewers may wish.

The second film in particular certainly flirts with becoming a little deeper and more emotionally resonant (the animation is admittedly improved, too) but eventually falls back on having bright colors, loud action scenes, and immature humor. Kids will surely be entertained throughout, as the films are big and flashy and broad, but for older viewers? It's not quite enough, to be honest.

Shrek the Third (2007)

Shrek the Third is certainly the least well-regarded of all four Shrek movies. The first two are arguably animated classics, and remain popular with the young and old alike, whilst the fourth installment is generally remembered as being not as bad as the third. Shrek the Third is definitely the one that lets the series as a whole down.

But is it awful, if you're a kid? Probably not. It's still got the kind of comedy, adventure, and fantasy elements that the other films deliver, and it's likely the youngest Shrek fans won't be able to tell it doesn't quite live up to the others. Many of its jokes and attempts at emotional moments fall flat for older viewers, but for younger viewers, it is - at the very least - more Shrek, and maybe that's enough for them.

Sky High (2005)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Sky High was admittedly a little ahead of its time. Far from the first big superhero movie, it still used the genre in a new and interesting way, making a family comedy about surviving the trials and tribulations of school life and growing up, only with all the characters having superpowers.

But it really is the kind of movie that's better when you're a kid, as it doesn't hold up as well under older viewers' scrutiny. Things like predictable jokes or cheap-looking special effects are likely to go unnoticed by the youngest of viewers, but could detract from the movie when watched with older eyes. It's far from a bad family movie, even if you're not a kid, but it's pretty much a given that younger viewers will enjoy it more than older ones.

