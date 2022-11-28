Many families are discovering Netflix’s Slumberland, a fun, fantasy adventure fit for the whole family about a precocious little girl named Nemo (Marlow Barkley) who flees her waking woes by escaping to a magical dreamworld where, accompanied by her partner in crime Flip (Jason Momoa), she hopes to reconnect with her dead father.

Like any good fantasy, Slumberland is filled with adventure and magic, and a fair bit of world-building. This kind of movie is perfect for family viewing. Inspired by Slumberland, there are some noteworthy kid-friendly fantasy films that will be perfect for those who enjoyed it and want to explore more in the genre.

'The Goonies' (1985)

Richard Donnor’s ode to childhood friendships features a gang of neighborhood kids who face separation as their family homes are foreclosed. Hoping to save them, they follow a treasure map on an epic adventure to find legendary pirate One-Eyed Willy’s long-lost fortune.

The Goonies will excite young viewers with its treasure hunt, booby-trapped tunnels, and mythical pirate ship, Inferno. Parents will enjoy The Goonies' dose of nostalgia and seeing familiar faces including Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, and Josh Brolin on their dangerous quest. Of course, the whole family will appreciate seeing the bad guys get their comeuppance.

'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting' (2020)

Recruited by Liz Lerue (Oona Laurence) to a secret society of children-protecting babysitters, high schooler Kelly (Tamara Smart) goes on a mission to find the kid who was in her care when the Boogeyman snatched him on Halloween night. But first, a stop at the secret society headquarters where she’ll get equipped with the handiest gadgets teenage monster hunters could want.

In A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting, Kelly fights an entire underground world of monsters, but parents needn’t worry about this film being too scary for little kids. The monsters are adorable, husky, rainbow-colored goblins protecting their leader, The Grand Guignol (Tom Felton), who literally drains kids of their nightmares for fuel. But the film’s emphasis on empowerment and adventure ensures it provides no nightmare fuel itself.

'Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium' (2007)

When eccentric toy store owner Mr. Magorium (Dustin Hoffman) is on his last pair of a lifetime supply of shoes, he prepares his apprentice Molly (Natalie Portman) to take over after his death in Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium. The toy store, seemingly powered by magic, has a lot for Molly to learn, and its secrets aren’t exactly straightforward.

Helped by the store’s mutant/accountant (Jason Bateman) and the store’s most frequent visitor, young Eric the hat collector (Zach Mills), Molly has to grieve her friend, reconcile her future in retail with her musical past, and embrace magic by believing in herself. The toy store is full of glittering objects bound by magical forces, and the film delights with whimsy and endearing characters.

'Inkheart' (2008)

When teenage Meggie (Eliza Bennet) discovers her father Mo (Brendan Fraser) has an amazing talent for bringing book characters to life, some of those characters from a book called Inkheart have already been stalking them for a decade. Dustfinger (Paul Bettany) begs to be read back into his book but warns that villain Capricorn (Andy Serkis) is determined to stay out, preferring to destroy them and rule Earth instead.

Fans of fantasy will rejoice in Inkheart's iconic mythical creatures like ticking crocodiles and flying monkeys; their crossover worlds are spellbinding, and the possibilities are limitless. But when fantasy and reality collide, Meggie discovers that even magic comes with a cost.

'Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made' (2020)

Timmy (Winslow Fegley) is an eleven-year-old boy who believes himself to be a world-class detective. He runs his agency with his best friend, Total, an imaginary polar bear in Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made. Most of the fantasy elements are taking place in Timmy’s imagination as everyone else goes about their everyday lives. When people try to suppress Timmy’s stories, including Russian conspiracies involving his missing Segway, he gets sent to counseling.

Timmy is driven to pursue some risky quests, sometimes endangering himself and others. But to completely extinguish his imagination is to deny him some essential part of himself. Even the adults eventually realize this, validating his fantasies. However, the film is pretty vague about some of Timmy’s obsession’s origins, leaving some of the movie’s world-building to the viewer.

'The Neverending Story' (1984)

Ten-year-old Bastian (Barret Oliver), chased by bullies, hides out in a bookstore where he discovers a storybook in The Neverending Story. The owner warns him the book is dangerous as those who enter its world cannot escape. This of course makes the book irresistible to a ten-year-old boy, so he steals away to the school and gets drawn into the mythical land of Fantasia.

The Childlike Empress (Tami Stronach) asks brave Atreyu (Noah Hathaway) to be the hero Fantasia needs to save it from destruction. His quest involves a medallion of protection, a horse that succumbs to sadness, and a flying white luck-dragon named Falkor. But as the story progresses, Bastian is startled to learn that he becomes part of it, and that it was his own imagination that had the power to save Fantasia all along.

'Godmothered' (2020)

Eleanor Fay Bloomingbottom (Jillian Bell) attends fairy godmother school in the Motherland, where they learn to grant wishes. Though Eleanor isn’t very skilled, she is determined to grant a wish sent by a ten-year-old girl named Mackenzie. In the real world, however, Eleanor is shocked to learn that Mackenzie is all grown up, now a miserable 40-year-old single mother (Isla Fisher).

This fairy tale sees fantasy clash with the real world as Eleanor’s bumbling attempts at magic create viral sensations. These do not help her achieve Mackenzie’s wish for true love and failing to grant that wish will make Eleanor’s powers disappear. Godmothered is a fresh, cheeky twist on a familiar genre.

'Nightbooks' (2021)

The super charming Winslow Fegley strikes again as Alex, a kid obsessed with scary stories. This turns out to be a useful skill when he winds up imprisoned by an evil witch Natacha (Krysten Ritter) in her NYC apartment. To survive, he convinces her to let him tell a scary story every night, buying him time to escape her inescapable home, along with servant Yazmin (Lidya Jewett).

Nightbooks is a kid’s gateway into horror, packing in as many fantasy elements as possible in 1 hour and 43 minutes. The movie features sleeping witches, poison candy, toothy mythical creatures, frozen children, magic potions, and even a hairless cat. Best of all are the stories that young Alex must write, night after night, incorporating vampires and ghosts with strict attention to detail because Natacha knows some vampires and ghosts personally – the only thing she dislikes more than inaccuracy is a happy ending.

'Flora & Ulysses' (2021)

In Flora & Ulysses, Flora (Matilda Lawler) is the kind of girl who wants to believe in magic, but experience has made her cynical. With both parents in personal and professional slumps, Flora adopts a pet squirrel named Ulysses who acquires superpowers after briefly dying inside a robot vacuum. Ulysses’ super abilities make him super troublesome, and the local animal control will stop at nothing to have him euthanized.

This unique, heroic adventure is wholesome family fun. Ulysses makes for an enviable creature companion, not just extraordinarily strong and fast, but a composer of poetry as well. He’s also fluffy and cute, adding an extra sense of wonder and awe to an already compelling story.

'Hook' (1991)

It turns out Peter Pan (Robin Williams) does, in fact, eventually grow up, and becomes a workaholic lawyer in Hook. When Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) re-enters his life and kidnaps his children, Peter must follow Tinkerbell (Julia Roberts) back to Neverland and, with the help of the Lost Boys, must remember how to be fearless young Peter again to save his children.

Director Steven Spielberg, master of memorable movies about childhood, takes everything audiences know about Peter Pan and turns it upside down. The grown-up Peter is a grouch, drained of every last ounce of careless whimsy. But to fight Hook, he’ll have to reconnect with that side of himself once again, the boy who vowed to never grow up.

