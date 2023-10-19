When the comedy of Adam Sandler meets the monsters of Halloween, audiences get Hotel Transylvania 2. Full of our favorite creatures such as werewolves, mummies, and vampires, we get the monster’s perspective on the world. We are introduced to our protagonist, Count Dracula (Sandler), in the first Hotel Transylvania, which shows that he created a hotel in Transylvania that only monsters can patronize. That all changed one day when Johnny, a human male played by Andy Samberg, enters the hotel. Johnny gets entangled in a romance with Dracula’s daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez). In the second film, the vampire-human couple has a child named Dennis (Asher Blinkoff) who has yet to show his abilities as a vampire. This concerns Dracula and he and his friends attempt to help push Dennis along. In the end, we are left with lessons about acceptance and mutual respect between all creatures. There have been two other sequels to the film spanning the last decade.