Halloween is approaching and that means preparations for this spooky holiday are in full swing. You are probably starting to decorate your house, stocking up on candy, and choosing the perfect costume. But you don't have to wait until October 31 to start the festivities. There’s no better time to cozy up on the couch and watch a creepy movie than October. However, finding the perfect Halloween movie to watch with the family can be a challenge. You want something with spooky spirit, but without being too scary for the kids. Have no fear (pun intended), we are here to solve your problem with this list of the best Halloween movies on Netflix to watch with the whole family.

RELATED: 10 Horror Films That You Can Actually Watch with Your Kids

Casper (1995)

Casper voiced by Malachi Pearson in Casper (1995)
Image via Universal Pictures

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

hotel-transylvania-2-social-featured

Home (2015)

home-dreamworks-animation
Image via DreamWorks Animation

Hubie Halloween (2020)

hubie-halloween-adam-sandler-ghost-social
Image via Netflix

Goosebumps (2015)

jack-black-stine-goosebumps-2015

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (2020)

tamara-smart-oona-laurence-a-babysitters-guide-to-monster-hunting

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Wallace talking to a lady next to his car
Image via Aardman Animation

Nightbooks (2021)

nightbooks-krysten-ritter-interview social

Gnome Alone (2017)

Chloe, voiced by Becky G, in Gnome Alone
Image via Netflix

We Have a Ghost (2023)

David Harbour and Anthony Mackie in We Have a Ghost
Image via Netflix