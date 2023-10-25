Halloween is the perfect time for nostalgia and families to come together and celebrate. While many focus heavily on the exhilarating scares that accompany the spooky season, others simply want to enjoy each other's company and put on a movie everyone can watch. Whether you have teens who romanticize vampires or little ones who dress up as zombies, Prime Video has a selection of movies that are sure to grab a hold of their attention and inspire imagination without the pitfalls of nightmares.

It can be difficult for families to decide which movie to watch, and running through the endless selection of movies available on streaming can take longer than watching the entire movie you eventually pick. So skip the guesswork and check out the best family Halloween movies you can stream on Prime Video in the US right here, and save all the hard decisions for picking which candies you want to eat.

'Scooby-Doo' (2002)

Director: Raja Gosnell

Cast: Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, Rowan Atkinson

In 1969, Hanna-Barbera introduced the world to Scooby-Doo and the mystery gang, but in 2002, audiences finally met the live-action version of their favorite cartoon. Matthew Lillard’s (Five Nights at Freddy’s) embodiment of his character, Shaggy, is one of his best and most recognizable roles, and the same goes for the rest of the gang in this iconic era of the Scooby universe. This installment in the franchise takes them to Spooky Island, where Emile Mondavarious, played by the Mr. Bean star Rowan Atkinson, insists the theme park is cursed. Will the gang run into real monsters this time? If you can’t get enough Scooby-Doo, make it a double-feature night and solve another mystery available on Prime Video with Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

'The Addams Family' (2019)

Director: Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg

Known for their dark comedy, The Addams Family returned for an animated release in 2019 that featured a star-studded cast, becoming an instant family favorite. In this installment, the family is faced with their spookiest challenge yet: gentrification. When a real estate mogul and TV star decides The Addams Family home doesn't fit with her image of the neighborhood, they’re offered a buyout. However, it’s going to take a lot more to push the Addams out of their home. This time, the family is joined by their extended relatives, and the strange gets even stranger.

'The Little Vampire 3D' (2017)

Director: Richard Claus, Karsten Kiilerich

Cast: Rasmus Hardiker, Amy Saville, Jim Carter, Joseph Kloska, Phoebe Givron-Taylor

In The Little Vampire 3D, a young human boy named Tony (Amy Saville) encounters Rudolph (Rasmus Hardiker), a young vampire who is lonely and desperately wishes to become human again. Together, they set off on an adventure to stop a vampire hunter and save the vampire family.

'Mummy, I'm A Zombie' (2014)

Director: Beñat Beitia, Ricardo Ramón

Cast: Rigoberta Bandini, Núria Trifol, Ivan Labanda, Elisabet Bargalló, Roser Batalla

A young zombie girl, Dixie (Rigoberta Bandini), faces the challenges of her parents' divorce, fitting in at school, and a Halloween party. While struggling with appendicitis, she reenters the world of the dead to restore the magical amulet Azoth's powers, leading to the sacrifices of her best friends, paying the ultimate price to restore order to the world.

'Twilight' (2008)

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Billy Burke, Ashley Greene

In the classic supernatural romance, Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) falls for the handsome and mysterious Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), who turns out to be a vampire. Their love faces challenges as Bella learns of Edwards's powers and the dangers that lurk in the dark realm of monsters. Twilight would go on to spawn a massively popular franchise, with a TV remake on the way.

'Coneheads' (1993)

Director: Steve Barron

Cast: Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, Chris Farley, Michael McKean, David Spade

Coneheads is a classic comedic sci-fi film about a family of aliens whose heads are shaped like cones. As they fumble about trying to blend into human culture, they create a real connection and are eventually forced to decide between returning home or staying on Earth.

'The Day After Tomorrow' (2004)

Director: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emmy Rossum, Sela Ward, Ian Holm

This version of a Halloween scare is all too real; as climate change unleashes extreme weather events, the world faces a sudden ice age in this thrilling and suspenseful disaster film. Jake Gyllenhaal plays a young adult who must find his way across the US to get to his father (Dennis Quaid) and devise a survival plan.

'The Good Witch' (2008)

Director: Craig Pryce

Cast: Catherine Bell, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Sarah Power, Peter MacNeill

Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) is a charming witch who uses magic to help her community, solving problems and spreading goodwill in the family-friendly franchise. Since its beginnings in the 2000s, The Good Witch has evolved into a popular franchise that combines comedy, family, and just the right amount of spooky to appeal to a wide audience.

'Spooky House' (2002)

Director: William Sachs

Cast: Ben Kingsley, Mercedes Ruehl, Matt Weinberg, Jason Fuchs, Kathryn Markey

A young boy (Matt Weinberg) teams up with a reclusive magician, played by Ben Kingsley (Schindler's List), to uncover the secrets of the Spooky House, leading to an unexpected friendship and magical adventures.

'Hansel and Gretel' (1988)

Director: Gary J. Tunnicliffe

Cast: Lynn Redgrave, Jacob Smith, Taylor Momsen, Delta Burke, Howie Mandel

In this reimagining of the classic tale, teenage siblings Hansel and Gretel must outwit a deranged recluse living in the woods. They must navigate an enchanted world filled with magical monsters and a gingerbread house hosting an evil witch. Catch this feature before it’s too late, as Prime Video added the 2002 version in place of the 1988 classic and now both can be streamed free with Prime Video when you search for Hansel and Gretel 1987 and 1988.

'A Monsterous Holiday' (2013)

Director: Gordon Crum

Cast: Brooke Shields, Jon Heder, Matthew Lillard, Sean Astin, Kyle Chandler

When a young inventor accidentally brings a friendly, oversized monster to life on Halloween, they are faced with evil scientists whom they must defeat in order to save their town.

'Escape From Planet Earth' (2013)

Director: Cal Brunker

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rob Corddry, Jessica Alba, Sarah Jessica Parker, William Shatner

Astronaut Scorch Supernova (Brendan Fraser) finds himself in a perilous situation on Earth, and it's up to his nerdy brother, played by Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine), to rescue him and prevent an alien invasion in this animated sci-fi comedy Escape From Planet Earth.

'The Portable Door' (2023)

Director: Jeffrey Walker

Cast: Christoph Waltz, Patrick Gibson, Damon Herriman, Sophie Wilde, Sam Neill

In The Portable Door, Paul (Patrick Gibson) and Sophie (Sophie Wilde) start an internship at a mysterious firm that turns out to specialize in magic. Soon, they discover that the corporation's greed intends to use magic for money, and only the interns can do something about it.

'Four Enchanted Sisters' (2020)

Director: Sven Unterwaldt Jr.

Cast: Laila Padotzke, Hedda Erlebach, Lilith Julie Johna, Leonore von Berg, Katja Riemann

Four sisters with magical abilities, Flame (Laila Padotzke), Sky (Leonore von Berg), Flora (Lilith Julie Johna), and Marina (Hedda Erlebach), must band together to save their family's enchanted inn from their evil aunt Glenda (Katja Riemann) in this 2020 fantasy adventure.

'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' (2022)

Director: Derek Drymon, Jennifer Kluska

Cast: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Brian Hull

This Prime Video Original is the only feature from the Hotel Transylvania franchise made available to stream free for subscribers. In Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth installment in the franchise, during Hotel Transylvania's 125th anniversary celebration, Dracula (Brian Hull) plans to retire, but Mavis (Selena Gomez) misunderstands, leading to conflict with Johnny (Andy Samberg). Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) transforms Johnny into a monster and Dracula into a human. To reverse it, they embark on an adventure with their friends.

