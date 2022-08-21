Toasting marshmallows by the campfire, whitewater rafting on a river, and meeting new people are some highlights for most people that went to summer camp. Despite the thrilling attractions that can make a summer to remember, some movies emphasize how quickly that summer vacation can turn into a nightmare.

Horror films about summer camps are filled with clueless campers spending time with each other away from civilization (or an internet or cell service connection). Many start relatively "normal," but soon, one mistake causes a domino effect where these individuals end up running away, wishing they never left their homes. However, a few movies still show the positive side of summer camp and are enjoyable for the whole family.

'Magic Camp' (2020)

Disappearing acts, spoon-bending illusions, and card vanishing from a deck are some common magic tricks more viewers have seen at one point in a magic show or a movie about magicians. Magic Camp starred Adam Devine as Andy, who decided to take a break from his job responsibilities and returned to the camp he attended when he was younger.

This time he worked as a camp counselor and tried to reignite the magic and fun he experienced as a kid with a new group of kids. Andy didn't pursue his dream career of being a master illusionist, but this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and included training a new set of campers to compete for the Gold Wand Award. Magic Camp is available on Disney+.

'Camp Rock' (2008)

The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato are touring the world with their newest hits, but besides dropping catchy singles, they also, at one point, starred in Camp Rock. The film focused on a music camp that Mitchie Torres (Lovato) dreamed of attending. She could only participate in the camp if she worked in the kitchen, but she continued to sing songs, which eventually caught the attention of one of the band members.

With songs like "Play My Music" and "This Is Me" that any fan would listen to on repeat, Camp Rock was arguably one of the best Disney Channel Original movies. Perhaps fans wished they could spend a summer singing upbeat Pop tunes with Joe, Kevin, Nick, or Lovato. Camp Rock is available on Disney+.

'Daddy Day Camp' (2007)

Charlie Hinton (Cuba Gooding Jr.) doesn't resist any challenge. Daddy Day Camp was a sequel to the 2003 comedy Daddy Day Care (2003). Charlie and his friends decided to run a summer camp at their former campsite, Camp Driftwood. The problem was that the campsite where they hosted the summer camp was falling apart.

While Camp Driftwood needed remodeling, they were up against Camp Canola, run by no other than Lance (Lochlyn Munro), Charlie's enemy. Daddy Day Camp featured a wide range of personalities coming together to enjoy summer and make memories they will never forget. Daddy Day Camp will leave audiences laughing to the end and is available on Vudu.

'The Parent Trap' (1998)

The Parent Trap is a remake that is equally enjoyable and worth rewatching as its 1961 predecessor. In the 1998 version, Lindsay Lohan played Hallie Parker and Annie James, two identical girls separated at a young age. Hallie was raised by her father, whereas Annie was raised by her mother.

While summer camp is not the core setting of the film, it still plays an important role in the film. Hallie and Annie didn't meet each other until they were both unknowingly sent to the same summer camp, and they soon learned that they are related. After their summer camp vacation ended, they decided to switch places and see their other parent (who they haven't seen for a very long time). The 1961 and the 1998 versions of The Parent Trap are available on Disney+.

'It Takes Two' (1995)

It Takes Two might have a few similarities to The Parent Trap. Both films are centered on two similar girls, who meet each other at summer camp. Mary-Kate Olsen portrays Amanda Lemmon, and Ashley Olsen portrays Alyssa Callaway. Despite the actors being siblings in real life, their characters are not related in the film.

Summer camp is where they meet and learn about each other's family situations. Once they realize their parents are both single and their family situations would improve significantly if they found a partner, they devise a plan. They decide to switch places and convince their parents to meet each other. It Takes Two is available on YouTube.

'The Baby-Sitters Club' (1995)

This long-running book series has over 130 releases, a TV series that aired in 1990 and a film adaptation in 1995, all under the title The Baby-Sitters Club. While the six young girls, led by Kristy Thomas (Schuyler Fisk), already had their babysitting business underway, they decided to expand their business to hosting summer day camps for kids.

The young pre-teens realized that running a summer day camp is not easy, especially if summer camp is right next to grouchy neighbors. Similar to the book series, the summer day camp is only one obstacle these girls faced on top of their personal issues. The Baby-Sitters Club is available on YouTube.

'Camp Nowhere' (1994)

Christopher Lloyd is known for his role in the Back to the Future series. Among his other roles, he portrayed Dennis Van Welker in Camp Nowhere. Welker was a former drama teacher turned camp counselor running a summer camp. Morris 'Mud' Himmel (Jonathan Jackson) decided to have Dennis be the camp counselor after Mud agreed with his parents.

Mud's parents insisted that he go to a summer camp, except Mud despised the idea of spending his summer at camp. He created a camp where he, along with other young children, would be in control, with Dennis only pretending to be a camp counselor. Who wouldn't want to go to a camp where the kids are in charge and there aren't any adults around? Camp Nowhere is available on Disney+.

