Family Guy has been notorious for its uncouth and controversial sense of humor since its conception. Creator, Seth McFarlane — who recently made news by donating one million dollars to the Entertainment Community Fund in support of the SAG/WGA strike — garnered success for his madcap, satirical cartoon by pushing boundaries for comedy and (much like other successful cartoons including The Simpsons and South Park) focusing its humor on current events and social discussions. While all the absurdist cutaways and fart jokes have earned McFarlane twenty-two seasons of the popular show, FOX has not always approved of Family Guy's willingness to dive into offensive territory.

While, between FOX and Adult Swim, the vast majority of Family Guy episodes have been easily accessible, there is one episode that both networks refused to air. In 2010, the intended finale to Season 8 titled "Partial Terms of Endearment" was pulled by FOX before it got the chance to air. The episode isn't available on Hulu or any Season 8 DVD sets. So, what happened? What about "Partial Terms of Endearment" is so offensive and controversial that even Adult Swim wouldn't air it? As one might reasonably predict, the answer is painfully political, and it is clear that Seth McFarlane does not approve of the episode's ban.

RELATED: Seth McFarlane, 'Family Guy' and 'American Dad' Showrunners Walk Out Amid WGA Strike

What Is 'Family Guy's Banned Episode About?

"Partial Terms of Endearment" begins with an old college friend approaching Lois to be the surrogate mother of her baby. After some discussion and resistance from Peter, Lois decides to go through with the pregnancy. Peter's discomfort with the whole situation is played out in a hilarious Looney-Tunes tribute sequence in which Peter lures Lois to the desert and attempts to force a miscarriage. After Peter's shenanigans, the Griffins learn that Lois' friends have been killed in a car accident and Lois is ultimately left to decide whether she should keep the baby.

After some more discussion, Lois decides to get an abortion. Peter, after being shown a video by an anti-abortion protestor, becomes vehemently against aborting the fetus. Taking the matter back to Lois, Peter launches into an argument about the rights of the unborn and the responsibility Lois has to carry out the pregnancy. The end of the episode, however, affirms that Lois and Peter eventually decide to go through with the abortion.

Why Was This 'Family Guy' Episode Banned?

When explaining the decision not to air "Partial Terms of Endearment," FOX President Kevin Reilly said, "It's an extremely fragile subject matter at an extremely fragile economic time... Of all the issues, this is the one that seems to be the most of a hot button... [The episode] felt like it could cause trouble, and it was just not worth it." It's interesting to note that Reilly made banning the episode a financial issue, rather than a moral issue, even admitting that the subject matter in the episode was "handled well." And he's right! The episode is incredibly successful in presenting the discussion in a meaningful way that is hilarious, provides a voice for both points of view, and even picks a side. The 2009 live reading of the episode received applause after the line, "I'm here to save the unborn -- after they come out of the vagina they can go f*** themselves."

According to Seth McFarlane, the episode was ultimately pulled due to "people's inability to handle and dissect controversial narratives." Like all great satire, "Partial Terms of Endearment" utilizes humor to expose poorly conceived perspectives and emphasize the nuance of the difficult subject matter. Lois clearly is meant to represent the individuals directly affected by the governance of abortions. Peter represents the conservative Christian perspective that uses religious ferocity and passionate albeit shallow-minded reasoning to get Lois to do what he wants, rather than allowing her to reason and decide for herself. The episode seals how it feels about the kind of person Peter represents when Brian poses the counterargument, "Well, what if a woman is raped?" To which Peter responds, "Maybe she should've thought of that before she asked me for directions."

When discussing the network's banning of the episode with the New York Times, McFarlane argued against banning controversial material. "There's nothing about [a woman's right to choose] that should be any different than doing an episode about gay marriage or an episode about the oil spill." McFarlane makes a fair point. Part of what makes satire such a powerful art form is the way it opens discussions on social issues, makes certain points of view more accessible, and exposes other points of few in their ridiculousness. Comedy thrives on finding light ways to approach dark things. While it's understandable to worry about people choosing to turn off the TV when they disagree with a hot topic, or if they don't want to deal with heavy material, refusing to open the discussion at all runs the risk of allowing the unheard to go voiceless.

Can You Watch 'Family Guy's Banned Episode Anywhere?

At the present time, FOX still has no intention of ever airing the episode. It is, however, available to purchase on Amazon Prime Video in a Family Guy Specials package. Curious viewers are free to purchase the episode and decide for themselves whether "Partial Terms of Endearment" was truly offensive enough to be kept off the air. While many may agree with FOX and Adult Swim's decision, some who have spent some time with the episode have argued that it is no more offensive than other episodes of Family Guy with the stipulation that abortion is a bit touchier of a topic.

Those who are already fans of Seth McFarlane and his comedy should enjoy the satire about as much as they would enjoy any other work that McFarlane puts out. It's doubtful any longtime fans of the show would be offended. Those who might truly be offended by the episode most likely would not have been watching the show in the first place. Now, with other shows like Bojack Horseman and South Park featuring episodes that deal with abortion, it's not likely that Family Guy's "Partial Terms of Endearment" would make much of a splash if it were released today.