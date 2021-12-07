Family Guy is a show that pokes fun at everything, so it only makes sense that they get a couple of jabs in at Christmas. There are plenty of Family Guy Christmas episodes throughout its 20 seasons, and some are better than others. Watching the Griffins trying to celebrate a normal Christmas is hilarious as something always goes awry.

Whether it's Brian & Stewie trying to save Santa or Lois finally losing her mind after nothing goes right during Christmas, these episodes can get you in the Christmas spirit while also making you laugh. They have clever social commentary and even provide humor that many can relate to when it comes to the holidays. Also, no holiday movie or Christmas special is safe as there are parodies galore. Here are the seven best Family Guy Christmas specials, ranked.

7. The First No L (Season 19, Episode 9)

Mothers can often feel underappreciated during the holiday season and this episode shows what happens when they’ve had enough. When Lois becomes fed up with her family’s lack of help, she leaves and the Griffins are left by themselves to decorate the house and buy Christmas presents. However, the Griffins end up doing fine without her, leading to Lois destroying all of their hard work in a fit of jealousy.

"The First No L" is littered with homages to How The Grinch Stole Christmas as Lois breaks into the house and recreates several scenes from the animated special. Stewie is even dressed up as Cindy Lou Who. However, her need to keep the house tidy gets in the way as she checks on the laundry and cleans up after herself. This episode is a reminder to appreciate the hard work that people do during the holiday season, especially the mothers in our family.

6. Christmas Guy (Season 12, Episode 8)

"Christmas Guy" takes place shortly after Family Guy made the bold decision to kill off Brian. However, fans could cool down knowing he would come back in this episode as Stewie travels through time to save him. Brian’s departure was short, but his return gives Stewie the Christmas he truly wants. This is also the last we see of Vinnie the dog (Tony Sirico), the Italian mafioso dog whose presence is brief but is not a bad addition.

Also in this episode is Peter trying to get Carter Pewterschmidt back into the Christmas spirit in order to save the Christmas festivities. This includes a hilarious and crude scene where Peter forces Carter to drink what looks like spoiled egg nog. "Christmas Guy" features a little bit of everything; It’s sweet, funny, and full of the holiday spirit.

5. How the Griffin Stole Christmas (Season 15, Episode 9)

Peter often figures out a way to manipulate others and here he does it by using their love of Christmas against them. Peter fills in for a mall Santa and becomes drunk with power as he discovers the many benefits of pretending to be Santa Claus himself. However, when the real Santa threatens him, the two go after each other and, of course, the real Santa ends up victorious. Many of the ways Peter uses his newfound power are odd, but then again so is Peter.

Meanwhile, Brian and Stewie begin crashing office Christmas parties to eat food and meet women. Stewie becomes a bit too engrossed in one company and ends up getting people fired. It does have a happy ending as Stewie atones for this and everyone hopefully has a good holiday. “How the Griffin Stole Christmas” can be mean-spirited at times but it still ends happily and features plenty of laughs, like the scene where the whole family goes sledding and gets horribly injured.

4. A Very Special Family Guy Freakin’ Christmas (Season 3, Episode 16)

This first Christmas special from Family Guy comes from Season 3. The animation isn’t as refined yet but the jokes are still there. “A Very Special Family Guy Freakin’ Christmas” simply follows the Griffin family as they try to have the best Christmas possible. Lois is trying to get everything ready, Peter is out getting drunk, and Stewie becomes frightened by the idea that Santa is always watching.

This episode has many clever ideas, especially with Stewie, as it’s interesting to see a child’s perspective where they think Santa is actually evil instead of jolly and kind. There is even a fake special within this special where the band Kiss saves Santa from dinosaurs. However, the highlight of the episode is when Lois goes on a rampage after everything goes horribly wrong. This includes her pushing George Bailey from It’s A Wonderful Life off a bridge and lighting Frosty the Snowman on fire. Lois tends to have a tough time during the holidays but this episode features her at her absolute breaking point.

3. Don’t Be A Dickens at Christmas (Season 16, Episode 9)

So many TV shows have a parody of A Christmas Carol and this is Family Guy’s version. Here, Peter loses the Christmas spirit leading to his family going over to Lois’ parents' house without him. While watching a Patrick Swayze film, he falls asleep and is visited by the ghost of Swayze who takes him on a journey through Peter’s Christmases of the past, present, and future.

Along the way, we also see how other citizens of Quahog spend their holidays. When Peter sees that he dies in the near future, he decides to get back into the spirit and realizes the importance of family. The idea of using the ghost of Swayze is a choice that is bizarre but does make sense in terms of this show. Swayze’s Roadhouse film has become a popular running joke on the show. This episode manages to do A Christmas Carol in a unique way that puts its own Family Guy spin on it. It’s definitely not the most accurate but it might just be the funniest.

2. Jesus, Mary, and Joseph (Season 11, Episode 8)

In this episode, Family Guy travels back in time to tell the story of Christmas. Peter tells the story of the birth of Jesus to his family. Of course, each character in the story is played by a different character including Peter as Joseph and Lois as Mary. In this story, Family Guy not only pokes fun at the story itself but also the time period in which it takes place. Many of the jokes are about how short people’s lifespans were, how women were treated unfairly, and how there wasn’t much to do during this time period. There are also jokes made at the expense of Christianity and this story itself. There may be people who take issue with this episode but Family Guy notoriously pokes fun at everything and their retelling of this story is hilarious. It’s not necessarily educational but it’s an entertaining way of retelling this story.

1. Road to the North Pole (Season 9, Episode 7)

In another “Road to” episode, Stewie and Brian travel to the North Pole to find Santa Claus. However, when they get there, they find out that Santa is living a horrible life. He can’t keep up with everyone’s gift lists and the elves and reindeers are beginning to mutate due to horrible conditions. This is easily the most ambitious Christmas episode Family Guy has done as it’s about 45 minutes long. There are even two musical numbers, “All I Really Want For Christmas” and “Christmas Time is Killing Us.” This is a rather dark episode as it shows Santa nearly dying along with murderous reindeer who eat the elves. However, it’s still very funny, especially when Stewie and Brian have to take over as Santa Claus and it’s a complete disaster.

This episode serves as a reflection of what Christmas has become, with attacks on commercialism and greed. What happens to Santa could be what would happen if he were real as he tries to keep up with the demands of over 7 billion people. “Road to the North Pole” still ends happily as the whole world realizes they are asking for too much for Christmas and greed is beginning to take over. They decide to only ask for one thing and Santa is saved. Family Guy shares the message that Christmas isn’t about just getting presents but also the spirit of giving.

