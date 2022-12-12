With over twenty years, and almost 400 episodes under its belt, Family Guy has become a cultural phenomenon. Seth MacFarlane is never afraid to push the envelope as he entertains (and at times, offends) millions of fans around the world. The show focuses on Peter Griffin and his family as they live their lives day-to-day, getting into hijinks and more – many of those hijinks take place during the holidays.

Christmas is the holiday that Family Guy touches on the most (Giggity), and because of that, they've created some fantastic holiday romps for audiences to experience. IMDb's users have made it easy to identify the best (and worst) Family Guy Christmas episodes.

10/10 "The 2000-Year-Old Virgin" - 6.0

Season 13, Episode 6

In this episode, Peter and Lois run into Jesus while out shopping, and discover that he never left Quahog. Then, while hanging out with Peter and the guys, Jesus reveals that he's still a virgin, so they decide to get him laid for his birthday. But when their plans fail, Peter agrees to let Jesus have sex with Lois to lose his virginity.

Seth MacFarlane took a swing with this one, and while it's definitely the weakest of all the Christmas episodes, it's still a fun watch. Seeing Jesus portrayed as this conman/player kind of guy was great, as most shows would never go there. Some of the jokes miss, but when they hit, they hit hard, and that's what makes it worth watching.

9/10 "Christmas Is Coming" - 6.8

Season 18, Episode 9

In this episode, Meg takes Stewie to the mall to see Santa, but when they get there, Stewie freaks out and starts crying. So, to keep him calm, Meg holds Stewie while sitting on Santa's lap, and in the process, she has an orgasm. Afterwards, something in her is awoken, and she searches high and low for that same Santa Claus, only to discover, it was the real Santa all along.

This is such an awkward episode as it not only deals with Meg's first orgasm, but it makes reference to Stewie having some sort of sexual relationship with his stuffed bear, Rupert. Brian helps Stewie get over his trauma, and Peter has a heartfelt moment with Meg, telling her to go out and find this guy, if it will make her happy. Also, according to Family Guy, Die Hard is in fact a Christmas movie, so that's a plus.

8/10 "Jesus, Mary & Joseph!" - 6.8

Season 11, Episode 8

As the Griffin family prepares to decorate for the holiday, Peter decides to tell them the story of Christmas and the immaculate conception, complete with an altered ending involving a flying ship and laser blasters.

This is the first of two Christmas episodes centered around the birth of Jesus, instead of the actual holiday of Christmas, and one of many where Peter sits the family down to tell them a story. As in those other episodes (the Star Wars ones are the best), characters from the show play various characters in the story in satirical and hilarious ways.

7/10 "Christmas Crime" - 6.8

Season 20, Episode 10

Disillusioned by the corporate capitalism of Christmas, Brian gets drunk and drives his car into the town's nativity scene, and then hides the evidence. Mayor Wild West (Sam Elliott) decides to cancel Christmas until the perpetrator is found. With the threat of no Christmas, Stewie turns him in, and Brian goes to jail, where he learns the true meaning of Christmas.

This was a solid Brian-centric episode, showing that sometimes he just doesn't have all the answers. We continue to see the feud between Brian and Quagmire grow as Brian complains about the nativity scene to Quagmire's exasperation. There's also a subplot running in the background of this episode about a new toy from China called Happy Asking Panda, which is obviously just a way to steal account information from people. This also marks the first Christmas episode for the new mayor of Quahog, Mayor Wild West, who happens to be the cowboy cousin of the late Mayor Adam West.

6/10 "The First No L" - 7.0

Season 19, Episode 9

Lois finally gets fed up with everyone after they fail to pitch in to get ready for Christmas, so she pretends to go to Cabo for the holiday, leaving the rest of the family to deal with Christmas on their own this year. But instead, she camps out at a local hotel to spy on them, and when she sees they are finally doing all the things she wanted them to do when she was there, she gets angry and decides to ruin Christmas, Grinch-style.

There's only so much Lois can take, and in this episode, she hit her breaking point. Her turn as the Grinch was so funny, especially when she runs into Stewie, who is dressed similarly to Cindy Lou Who, complete with a pink nightgown and pigtail wig. Then, we got a more realistic ending, when her heart grew three times the size, and she winds up in the hospital. But, to Lois' credit, she does actually get away with it and manages to teach them all a lesson about respecting all she does for the family.

5/10 "Don't Be A Dickens At Christmas" - 7.0

Season 16, Episode 9

Peter's selfish nature causes Lois to take the kids to her parents' for Christmas, leaving him all alone at home. During this time, Peter is visited by the ghost of Patrick Swayze, who proceeds to show him his past, present, and future in an attempt to bring back his Christmas spirit.

This is a fun episode based on the classic tale A Christmas Carol, but with some great Family Guy twists. The use of the ghost of Patrick Swayze was brilliant, as it allowed for not only a Ghost reference or two, but also for the SNL Chippendales scene with Peter taking the place of Chris Farley. We also learn a few interesting facts about the Griffins, such as Chris had a stillborn twin named Tmas (Chris + Tmas), and Lois' grandmother may actually be a Nazi hiding out in Brazil – a wild episode all around.

4/10 "How The Griffin Stole Christmas" - 7.2

Season 15, Episode 9

It's the first snowfall of the season, and the Griffins decide to go sledding, but after Peter uses the dining room table as a sled, destroying it in the process, they must go to the mall to get a new one. However, while there, Peter gets recruited to fill in as Santa Claus, and becomes blinded by the power that comes with it. Meanwhile, Brian and Stewie crash an office Christmas party and create some chaos of their own.

We get the return of the real Santa in this episode, as he confronts Peter about using his name to get special treatment. We also got an amazing scene at the beginning as the family are all sledding on the table with Go-Pro cameras. It was such a wild shot, with so much going on. This episode also marked the final Christmas episode with Adam West, as he passed away six months later.

3/10 "A Very Special Family Guy Freakin' Christmas" - 7.6

Season 3, Episode 16

In the very first Family Guy Christmas episode, Lois is desperately trying to put together the perfect Christmas, but when all her plans fall to the wayside, ruining her perfect day, she loses it, and attempts to destroy the Quahog Christmas tree. Meanwhile, in a paranoid attempt to get on Santa's nice list, Stewie prepares to play Jesus in the annual Christmas pageant.

This is one of a couple Christmas episodes that showcase just how dedicated to this family Lois Griffin really is, and how Peter and the others continually mess things up, and just expect her to fix it all. We learn that Joe's accident took place around Christmas, making him not pleasant during the holidays. And we get KISS Saves Santa, a holiday special Peter is excited to watch, starring the rock band KISS.

2/10 "Christmas Guy" - 7.7

Season 12, Episode 8

The Griffins head to the mall for the annual Christmas Carnival, but when they arrive, they discover that the carnival has been canceled. And when they learn it was Lois' own father, Carter Pewterschmidt, who canceled it, Peter tries whatever he can to convince him to bring it back. Meanwhile, for Stewie's first Christmas, he goes to see Santa at the mall and ask him to bring back his dead dog, Brian.

In this episode, the audience is meant to just go along with the fact that this is Stewie's first Christmas, even though this is the fourth Christmas episode of the series. This is the kind of self-referential joke that makes the show great. It's also the only Christmas episode with Vinny the dog (Tony Sirico), who replaced Brian. Vinny tries so hard here to be the dog Stewie wants, but in the end, he knows that no one can replace Brian. So, even though it meant the erasure of his time with the Griffins, Vinny helps Stewie to go back in time to save Brian so that he never died in the first place.

1/10 "Road To The North Pole" - 8.2

Season 9, Episode 7

Not only is this the best Family Guy Christmas episode, it's also the longest. It's a double-length episode that takes us on a journey alongside Stewie and Brian as they travel to the North Pole, so Stewie can kill Santa! But when they get there, things aren't as they imagined, and after learning that Santa (Bruce McGill) is dying, they decide to help save Christmas.

This episode is a worthy chapter in the show's "Road to..." series. We get some fun scenes with Seth MacFarlane's dad, Ron, who serves as the episode's narrator. There are some great scenes showcasing Quagmire's mysterious dislike of Brian, which is a running gag that started during the previous season. We are also introduced to the real Santa Claus, who pops back up occasionally throughout the series.

