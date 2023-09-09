Since the early 2000s Family Guy has been creating irreverent humor, a consortium of cutaways and running gags to help to usher in the animated family sitcom. Created by Seth McFarlane a number of characters have become infamous that he has voiced himself over the years including Peter, Stewie, and Brian.

Besides the main cast there have been one-off episodes that include characters some audiences probably wish we could have had more of. They were side plots to help our favorite characters grow and give us more into their lives.

10 Sam- “To Love and Die in Dixie” (2001)

Season 3, Episode 12

Chris meets a new friend in the South named Sam after the Griffins are forced to relocate due to Peter’s interruption at a police lineup. Sam at first appears to be a boy around Chris's age but turns out to be a girl which sends Chris over the edge.

Chris and Sam share some early coming of age moments together like fishing and seeing a dead guy in the river. Chris maneuvers through the awkwardness of coming over the angst of talking to girls and learning that no matter where you’re from you can always find a commonality.

9 Randall Fargus - "Running Mates" (2000)

Season 2, Episode10

Lois is getting ready to run for the school board unopposed until Peter takes a visit to James Woods High. He sees his old science teacher Mr. Fargus, who used to be filled with chaotic energy that was memorable to Peter.

Now on anti-depressants to succumb to his energy, Peter runs for school board against Lois. Randall Fargus is the catalyst to the entire episode and shows that a little crazy isn’t always a bad thing.

8 Sonja - "Quagmire’s Quagmire" (2013)

Season 12, Episode 3

Quagmire thinks he has found the perfect dream woman though it turns out she could be Quagmire’s worst nightmare. Sonja matches Quagmire's promiscuous energy that has made his character infamous, though her

Finally, a character is able to give Quagmire a taste of his own medicine though Sonja may be a little more off kilter. Turning out Sonja is a sociopath makes her an interesting character with a full arc in an episode. Like Family Guy often does, they give her a twist that plays on sex and relationships.

7 Oj. Simpson - “The Juice is Loose” (2009)

Season 7, Episode 9

When Peter discovers an old raffle ticket from 1989 that allows him to a free round of golf with one of the NFL’s most infamous players O.J. Simpson. The news spreads like a telephone throughout the town which puts Peter in a predicament when he begins to sympathize with O.J.

Throughout the episode O.J. is nothing but a sweetheart. With the help of Peter he gets his confidence back and is able to convince the entire town that he is a good person and everyone makes mistake. Well, that is before one final comedic twist that leaves a mob chasing after him.

6 Rita- "Brian's Got a Brand New Bag" (2009)

Season 8,Episode 4

Brian has many counterparts throughout the series that have been constant flings but a few one offs are worth mentioning, especially Rita. The “older” woman that Brian starts to see after he accidentally runs into her daughter’s car.

At first Brian can’t hear anything against Rita, for he loves her. Brian is a character that falls head over heels very fast all until he realizes that commitment is involved. He deals with over the top exaggerations at being the age of fifty, which is still pretty able-bodied though the writing team takes pokes at the names of furniture she says and a crippling body.

5 Charmisse - "The Giggity Wife" (2013)

Season 11, Episode 12

When Peter and the guys go for a night out in Harvard Quagmire wakes up the next morning married to a stripper named Charmisse. After realizing it is going to be a difficult situation to get a divorce from, he coerces Peter into pretending to be in a relationship with him, Charmisse has the mindset of someone off the streets which makes it difficult for Quagmire to deal with.

When he finally gets the help of Peter the plot thickens. The humor comes from the dynamic Peter and Quagmire have to play. Both exuding toxic male masculinity makes it hard for them to pretend they are in a relationship. When Charmisse proposes that they prove their relationship, things get hilariously spicy.

4 Franz Gutentag - "German Guy" (2011)

Season 9, Episode 11

Herbert warns Chris of a new friendship he has harnessed with an elderly German man. Franz is an eccentric character that was a former Nazi, though he now spends most of his time with his puppets now.

The conflict that evolves between Franz and Herbert gives more insight into Herbert’s character and ends in a hilarious showdown between the two. Franz’s character is another Family Guy twist that seems like one thing but is really another.

3 Pearl Burton - "Brian Wallows and Peter Swallows" (2002)

Season 3, Episode 17

Pearl comes into the show after Brian is sentenced to take care of an elderly woman because he is caught drunk driving. At first the pair don’t get along, until he realizes the polarizing past of Pearl Burton.

Pearl appears to be a crabby old woman at first who doesn’t have much agency over her life. That is until Brian is able to unlock the talent and youth she still has in her. She becomes a breath of fresh air for Brian, meanwhile delivering some funny dialogue over her demands and wants.

2 The Black Knight - "Mr. Saturday Night" (2001)

Season 3, Episode 9

As Peter searches for more meaning in a career he decides to join the Renaissance fair. He does this after remembering his hero The Black Knight helping him as a child, though he doesn’t turn out to be the same person that he met back then.

The Black Knight turns from a nice memory to a hostile experience. The Black Knight is mean and puts Peter through the ringer as he trains being a jouster. The Black Knight’s character is an insecure diva that needs to be treated as such so when Peter goes against him things get strenuous around the ye old fair.

1 Big Fat Paulie - "There's Something About Paulie" (2000)

Season 2, Episode 16

When Peter gets involved with the mob for a new car he becomes indebted to them. For repayment, he has to be friends with Big Fat Paulie, an unstable and hostile cousin. Things become chaotic when he puts a hit out for Lois and a parody of the Godfather ensues.

Big Fat Paulie is a combination of all the New York Mob stereotypes. His volatility and over the top actions makes him one of the funniest one off characters in the show. The way Peter slinks around his time makes for a humorous misunderstanding.

