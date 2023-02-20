Family Guy has been delivering laughs since 1999 and has become one of the most popular animated sitcoms with over 400 episodes under its belt. The show is currently in its 21st season, and still carried by creator, Seth MacFarlane who provides the voice of several characters in the series including Peter Griffin, Glen Quagmire and the sophisticated world-dominating baby, Stewie.

Known for his superior intelligence and musical routines, Stewie's been the center of memorable moments, but episodes like "Stewie Loves Lois" and "Road to the Multiverse" are just a few of his best episodes. From his days of plotting Lois' demise to his escapades with Brian, it's the perfect time to rank Stewie's biggest, boldest, and best episodes on the long-running sitcom (so far).

10 "And Then There Were Fewer"

Season 9, Episode 1 (2010)

The Griffins and other residents are anonymously invited to a dinner party hosted by James Wood who has gathered them together to try and make amends. Just as everyone starts letting their guard down, guests start being picked off by a killer who could only be one of them.

"And Then There Were Fewer" is a hilarious parody of Agatha Christie's murder mystery, And Then There Were None as well as the 1985 movie, Clue. While Stewie isn't the main focus, his insecurities about not packing proper dinner attire and saving Lois at the end make this a notable Stewie episode.

9 "Baby Not on Board"

Season 7, Episode 4 (2008)

When Peter wins a lifetime of free gas, the Griffins go on a cross-country road trip to the Grand Canyon but while on the road, they realize Stewie isn't in the car. As they race back home, Stewie tries to make it on his own and discovers that he misses his family more than he expected.

"Baby Not on Board" is an epic Stewie episode inspired by the classic Christmas movie, Home Alone. The episode skips the Wet Bandits adding a twist of desperation as Stewie uses Meg's hats for diapers and is forced to get a job at McBurgertown. Since Stewie's on his own for most of the episode, the episode is one of the baby's best as he essentially gives a one-man show.

8 "Go, Stewie, Go"

Season 8, Episode 13 (2010)

When Stewie learns there will be an American version of his favorite show, Jolly Farm, he goes to audition only to learn that they've filled all the roles for boys. Determined to get on the show, Stewie auditions in disguise as a girl and ends up becoming the show's break-out star.

"Go, Stewie, Go" is another parody episode inspired by the funny 1980s romantic comedy, Tootsie. Like Hoffman, Stewie's situation's complicated when he falls for his co-star and struggles to balance his success and new love interest. The episode highlights Stewie's frequent flare for the dramatics especially the intense argument he has with himself that spirals down a rabbit hole.

7 "The Tan Aquatic with Steve Zissou"

Season 5, Episode 11 (2007)

When Peter fails to put sunscreen on Stewie before going golfing, he develops a tan and becomes obsessed with keeping his new bronzed look. Stewie eventually suffers a severe sunburn and must put his tanning days behind him when Dr. Hartman tells him that he might have cancer.

From gawking at himself in the mirror to drawing a mustache on himself, "The Tan Aquatic with Steve Zissou" is an imperative Stewie episode full of cultural references including Ferris Bueller's Day Off and the sitcom, Three's Company. According to the episode's DVD commentary, Stewie's all-white attire party for his tan friends is a nod to the 1977 movie, Annie Hall.

6 "From Method to Madness"

Season 3, Episode 18 (2002)

Stewie tags along with the beloved animated dog from Family Guy, Brian who is auditioning for a spot in Quahog's School of Performing Arts, but the directors are more interested in Stewie and enroll him instead. While he has no problem fitting into his new environment, Stewie starts to obsessively compete with the school's star pupil, Olivia, and ultimately jeopardizes both of their chances at fame.

Stewie gives MacFarland the chance to showcase his musical talent and in this episode, fans are treated to show tunes and dance numbers that have become a staple in the character's appeal and humor. The episode also exposes another absurd side of the character as well as an emotional quality that audiences rarely see.

5 "Back to the Pilot"

Season 10, Episode 5 (2011)

When Brian can't remember where he buried his favorite tennis ball, Stewie uses his time machine to take them back to the pilot episode. As Stewie and Brian retrieve the ball, they return to the present only to find that their actions have altered history and must go back and undo the damage.

'Back to Pilot' is a nostalgic nod to the show's original low budget and mistakes that Stewie doesn't hesitate to call out. Along with the trip down memory lane, the events that Brian changes such as writing the Harry Potter book series and Stewie's failed attempts at correcting history is what ultimately make this one of the best Stewie episodes.

4 "Road to Rupert"

Season 5, Episode 9 (2007)

During a yard sale, Stewie leaves his teddy bear, Rupert with Brian who accidentally sells him. Stewie manages to track the customer down but unfortunately, he and his family have moved away. Unable to let go of his best friend, Stewie and Brian make the long journey to Colorado to get him back.

"Road to Rupert" is the third in the show's series of "Road to.." episodes which are a nod to the classic comedies starring Bob Hope and Bing Crosby. This is a notable episode because of its scene with Stewie dancing alongside actor, Gene Kelly. It features a scene from, Anchor's Aweigh, where Kelly dances with Jerry from Tom and Jerry, but animators swapped the mouse out for Stewie.

3 "Stewie Kills Lois, Lois Kills Stewie"

Season 6, Episodes 4 & 5 (2007)

When Lois and Peter set sail on a cruise, Brian challenges Stewie to actually do something about taking out his mother. After Lois is lost at sea, Peter's wrongfully charged with her murder but just when Stewie thinks the Fat Man's going to take the fall for him, Lois returns to Quahog.

This two-part episode addresses Stewie's darker side as everyone finally acknowledge him for the first time. Prior to the episode, other characters viewed Stewie as an average baby who could only be heard by Brian. The absurd series of events like Lois being saved by a merman and a nod to the hit series, The Sopranos, at the end ranks this as one of the finest and funniest Stewie episodes.

2 "Road to the Multiverse"

Season 8, Episode 1 (2009)

Stewie and Brian decide to go on another adventure with the baby's new remote control teleporting to different parallel universes. When they end up in a world where dogs are superior to humans, Brian doesn't want to leave and soon faces the risk of never returning home when someone breaks the remote.

"Road to the Multiverse" is a clever episode featuring characters in different styles of animation. One of the most memorable universes is where everyone looks like they're in a Disney movie. Between the various universes and the human version of Brian, "Road to the Multiverse" is an essential Stewie episode that also established the existence of a multiverse in the show.

1 "Stewie Loves Lois"

Season 5, Episode 1 (2006)

While at the park with Lois, Rupert is snatched out of Stewie's arms by a dog and ripped apart. While Stewie thinks his best friend is gone forever, he's overjoyed when he sees that Lois has fixed him. Lois' motherly gesture causes Stewie to become overly affectionate and starts to drive her up the walls.

Stewie Loves Lois features a lovable but clingy Stewie who becomes obsessed with Lois to the point where she can't get a moment's peace. The episode ranks at the top for its rare version of Stewie as well as containing one of the character's most iconic moments as he obsessively calls for a visibly exhausted Lois for no real reason.

