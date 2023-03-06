Family Guy returns again next Sunday with a new episode, and its cold open is bringing three legendary cartoon dads together. The March 12 episode of the series will feature a crossover scene with the show's character Peter Griffin, Bob Belcher from Bob's Burgers, and Homer Simpson from The Simpsons. It will see all three convene at Bob's restaurant. Ahead of the airing, FOX released the scene, first debuted by Entertainment Weekly.

The clip begins in the Family Guy setting, in which Lois (Alex Borstein) tells Peter (Seth MacFarlane) about a dream she had. Peter couldn't be bothered to sit through the whole thing, so he slowly backs his way out of the house—all while Lois continues her story via a phone call. Eventually, Peter works his way to the burger place. When he arrives, he makes a joke about "[backing] up into the show before us." Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) then reveals Homer (Don Castellaneta), and it sounds as though he's in a similar predicament as Peter. As the clip ends, Peter remarks on Bob's prices, leading into another meta-joke.

First debuting in 1999, Family Guy follows the dysfunctional Griffin family who does their best to make it day-to-day despite the various and outlandish situations in which they often find themselves. The show is currently airing its 21st season and is one of the longer-running animated television series. It was created by MacFarlane and David Zuckerman. Other voice cast includes Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Mike Henry, Joe Viener, Patrick Warburton, Rachel MacFarlane, Ralph Garman, and Alec Sulkin, among others.

Image via FOX

All Three Shows Will Return for Additional Seasons

Earlier this year, FOX renewed the trio of shows for two seasons each. The Simpsons will continue its reign as the longest-running animated series with its upcoming Seasons 35 and 36. It also continues to be the longest-running primetime scripted series on television. The Family Guy train keeps rolling as the show will return for its 22nd and 23rd seasons. Meanwhile, the Belchers are keeping their business running for their upcoming 14th and 15th seasons. The trio will air their new seasons for the upcoming broadcast cycle and through the 2024-25 season.

All three series are part of FOX's Animation Domination programming, which airs every Sunday on the network. The Great North joins them in the block, filling the 8:30 p.m. ET time slot. The relatively new series follows the Tobins, a weird and wholesome Alaskan family who embark on equally weird and wholesome adventures. It was created by Bob's Burgers writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, alongside Minty Lewis. It was renewed for Season 4 last year. Later this month, HouseBroken will join the lineup for the rest of its second season.

Family Guy airs Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET on FOX, preceded by Bob's Burgers and The Simpsons in the 9 p.m. and 8 p.m. slots, respectively. Watch the new clip below: