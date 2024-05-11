Family Guy is the animated sitcom that keeps on giving. Bursting onto screens on January 31, 1999, the show takes viewers on a wild ride through the absurdities of life in a quirky Rhode Island town. At the center of it all is the dysfunctional Griffin family, a motley crew of six grappling with the everyday chaos life throws their way. The Griffins are unlike any other household. With an immature father and an emotionally distant mother, the couple is blessed with two angst-ridden teenagers desperately trying to navigate the treacherous waters of puberty. Add in a baby who speaks far better English than most adults, and a dog who can drive, and audiences got a recipe for a show that’s equal parts comedy (and sometimes dark).

Created by Seth MacFarlane, the ongoing series remains Fox’s longest-running program, recently concluding its 22nd season back on April 17, 2024. The following best characters in Family Guy are no strangers to comedy TV. But their wild antics and shenanigans aside, some of these characters display surprising sides to them that make audiences might just want to root for them, even when they’re at their worst.

10 Tom Tucker

Voiced by Seth MacFarlane

As the head news anchorman for the Quahog 5 News, audiences might first be swayed by his smooth, baritone voice. However, Tom isn’t fooling anybody with his polished demeanor. Underneath his snappy blue suit, red tie, and perfectly combed mustache, Tom’s all about himself. He’s politically incorrect, doesn’t care much about how others feel, and he’s not afraid to cross some lines. Tom’s also into playing with hookers too (even a dead one).

With all his undignified traits, Tom makes an entertaining minor character to watch out for in Family Guy. There’s also his thing with his co-anchor, Diane Simmons (Lori Alan). They used to get along fine as colleagues, even flirting a bit on the air. But once Diane hit 40, Tom decided she was too old for the job and pushed for a younger replacement.

9 Adam West

Voiced by Adam West

Adam West, the quirky mayor of Quahog, has left many scratching their heads over his leadership style. Known for his odd decisions, he’s not exactly the poster child for responsible spending. From blowing taxpayer dollars on bizarre endeavors like hunting down his missing water supply to splurging on a golden statue, his financial judgments are often called into question.

But beyond his mayoral mishaps, Adam leads a colorful life filled with a variety of hobbies and interests. A fervent believer in zombies, he once went as far as cementing graves to prevent the dead from rising. Beneath his mild-mannered exterior lies a surprising secret: Adam used to live as a sleeper agent for the KGB. Yet, amid his eccentricities, he finds simplicity in karaoke nights, especially belting out Journey tunes, and tending to his garden.

8 Joe Swanson

Voiced by Patrick Warburton

One of Peter’s closest pals in the series, Joe Swanson, serves as a wheelchair-bound police officer within the Quahog Police Department. Despite his paralysis, Joe refuses to be defined by his disability. Their friendship began when Peter, new to Quahog, recruited Joe for the Happy-Go-Lucky Toy Factory baseball team, unaware of Joe’s condition. Yet, Joe’s resilience shone through as he led the team to victory despite his physical limitations. As the group’s designated hand-to-hand combatant, Joe consistently proves his prowess, often outmatching even the most skilled opponents.

Married with two children, Joe is best known for his explosive anger issues, which often manifest into violent outbursts throughout the show. Some of his worst yet memorable moments include his brutal attack on his son Kevin in a fit of rage, leading Kevin to seek refuge with a foster family. Joe’s also not afraid to fire a gun to express his rage, especially after being mocked by his friends.

7 Lois Griffin

Voiced by Alex Borstein

Lois Griffin is the ultimate wild card. On the surface, she’s the much more rational and mature housewife and mom, complementing Peter’s zany antics. Although she keeps everything running smoothly at home, underneath that facade is a darker side. Growing up in a wealthy family, with a brother locked away in a mental asylum for being a serial killer, definitely adds a creepy side to Lois’s upbringing.

Then there’s her marriage to Peter, which hints at some spicier tastes. With her occasional dominatrix get-ups, Lois is open about her interest in Sadomasochism. On top of that, she doesn’t hold back on the snarky comments towards her husband and the rest of her family members. Sometimes, Lois’s seemingly indifferent attitude leads her to find amusement in others’ misery. Plus, she wasn’t exactly thrilled about becoming a mom, which made things awkward with her daughter Meg.

6 Meg Griffin

Voiced by Mila Kunis

As the oldest child of Lois and Peter, Meg really pulls at viewers’ heartstrings as she deals with the ups and downs of teenhood. She’s constantly trying to fit in with the cool crowd, willing to go to extremes just to feel accepted. Whether she accidentally joins a religious cult or mistakenly gets involved with her school’s Lesbian Alliance, Meg’s journey is anything but ordinary. However, she’s not all alone. In certain episodes, she can be found chilling with her friends at slumber parties (even though those same friends are losers like Meg).

But Meg’s got her rough patches too. When she’s feeling low and desperate for love and attention, things can get pretty tough for her. It messes with her love life, making her deny break-ups and other setbacks. If she’s not getting the emotional support she needs, she can be obsessed and even a little intense. Plus, her parents don’t really get her, often treating her like a joke instead of taking her feelings seriously.

5 Chris Griffin

Voiced by Seth Green

The middle child in the Griffin family, Chris might not top the charts in academics or athletics. If anything, he’s just an average teenager dealing with all the usual puberty woes: acne, crush, and school. Viewers can’t help but feel for him, especially as he struggles with self-consciousness, particularly about his weight. Despite not being a star student or a jock, Chris reveals a talent for the arts, particularly drawing, showing that he’s got some hidden potential.

Chris is often portrayed as innocent to the point of being clueless. He’s generally easygoing and friendly, but he’s not to be messed around with. Whenever he gets upset, he can be pretty rude to others. Some memorable instances include insulting Joe Swanson for his disability or whacking Brian with a chair just to go back to the vet and see a girl who dumped him.

4 Glenn Quagmire

Voiced by Seth MacFarlane

Meet Glenn Quagmire, the sex-crazed, somewhat pervy neighbor of the Griffins. Despite his eccentricities, he’s actually one of Peter’s closest buddies. They first crossed paths when Quagmire was serving in the U.S. Navy, and now he’s working as an airline pilot. Viewers may best remember him thanks to his signature catchphrases “Giggity Giggity” and “all right”, accompanied by his trademark head movements. While Quagmire gives off a creepy vibe from time to time, as shown by his relentless pursuit of Lois, he’s loyal to his friends.

One of the show’s ongoing gags revolves around the hate between Quagmire and Brian. Turns out, Quagmire can’t stand Brian’s hypocrisy - he sees through Brian’s act of pretending to be deep while chasing after shallow women, whereas Quagmire is upfront about his intentions.

3 Peter Griffin

Voiced by Seth MacFarlane

America’s beloved dad, Peter Griffin, serves as the central figure in Family Guy. It’s no secret that Peter is the epitome of careless stupidity. Each episode showcases his knack for making outrageously unintelligent remarks and participating in absurd actions that leave viewers shaking their heads. What’s remarkable is that he never seems to learn from his mistakes. Peter’s dim-witted behavior can be chalked up to his perpetual immaturity, which renders him more akin to a teenager than an actual adult.

Despite his antics, Peter has a sensitive side. Treat him well and he turns into an ultimate sweetheart. But his feelings are not to be undermined. Beneath his foolish exterior lies an insecurity about Lois potentially being attracted to someone more masculine than him. Peter’s frustration mounts from constantly feeling “wrong” compared to Lois being “right”. Among his family members, he tends to show the least respect to Meg.

2 Brian Griffin

Voiced by Seth MacFarlane

The dog talks! If Peter’s the resident human buffoon, Brian more than compensates with his intelligence. Despite his canine nature, Brian possesses the remarkable ability to speak articulately, drive a car, and even walk upright with two legs. Yet, despite his much sharper wit, Brian remains fiercely loyal to Peter and considers him his best friend. At times, he takes it upon himself to help explain Peter’s shortcomings. True to his remarkable intelligence, Brian is also fairly cultured. He boasts a love for opera and jazz, fluency in multiple languages, and even a membership in MENSA.

However, like every character in the show, Brian has his flaws. He battles with addiction, grappling with smoking, alcoholism, and a past struggle with cocaine abuse. His poor upbringing, including being abandoned by his mother, could’ve influenced Brian for the worse. Instead, Brian takes the opportunity to seek therapy to confront his demons.

1 Stewie Griffin

Voiced by Seth MacFarlane

Sarcastic and sardonic, it’s none other than Stewie Griffin. This one-year-old infant is not to be babied around. Mentally advanced beyond his years, Stewie speaks with a refined British accent and a vast vocabulary that would put many adults to shame. He also possesses an uncanny expertise in physics, mechanical engineering, and weaponry. From constructing fighter jets to tinkering with mind control devices, there’s little Stewie can’t do.

But what sets Stewie apart is his delightfully masochistic personality. Much like his mother, he not only enjoys inflicting pain on others but also being on the receiving end as well. His penchant for extreme violence, from robbery to forgery, puts this infant far from innocent. Yet, amid his chaotic antics, Stewie genuinely cares for Brian, treating him as his only friend and the only thing worth caring about in the world.

