Family Guy has found yet another place to entertain the world from. According to Deadline, Comedy Central has secured distribution rights for the series. The animated hit show created by Seth MacFarlane will be joining the channel's animated comedy block on September 2. The deal has been made between Paramount and Disney in order to bring episodes of the adult animation landmark to its new home. It won't be long before Family Guy joins titles such as South Park and Futurama on the block Comedy Central has specifically aimed at older audiences.

Family Guy follows the Griffin family as they try to keep up with the world's latest trends. Considering how the series premiered in 1999, audiences are more than used to MacFarlane's style of comedy. That doesn't mean the formula doesn't work. Family Guy is still going strong as it heads towards the premiere of its twenty-third season, with Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis and Seth Green returning to reprise the role they've brought to life for over two decades. Peter, Brian, Quagmire and many other characters will continue to be voiced by MacFarlane himself.

While Family Guy continues to enjoy a very successful run, Fox has decided to remove it from its fall schedule for the first time in history. But even if the animated hit runs during the midseason, it can be enjoyed by viewers on Hulu, FX, FXX and now Comedy Central. Family Guy hasn't been renewed by Fox once again, but there's no indication aiming towards a cancelation of the series any time soon. On the opposite, the new licensing deal with Comedy Central continues to prove how there's plenty of demand in the industry for the Griffins and their adventures.

The Many Guest Stars of 'Family Guy'

Over the years, Family Guy has invited plenty of guest stars to accompany the Griffins on their adventures either as themselves, or as original characters. Some of the brilliant artists who have appeared on the animated show include Carrie Fisher, Julie Bowen, Conan O'Brien and Ed Helms. And this season won't be the exception. Glen Powell has been cast to lead this year's Family Guy Halloween special. The star has been enjoying the best year of his career by leading hits such as Anyone But You and Twisters. Powell has been given the opportunity to join a legacy that's been running strong for over twenty years, as Family Guy finds a new home on network television.

Family Guy will be coming to Comedy Central on September 2. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.