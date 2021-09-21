An educational Family Guy short that stresses the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine has just been released online. The short continues Disney and Fox's partnership with the Ad Council’s “It’s Up To You” Campaign.

The short begins with Stewie and Brian Griffin accompanying Peter at the doctor's office as he debates on whether to get his COVID-19 vaccination or not. The doctor attempts to educate Peter and the viewers on why the vaccine is so necessary, but he does a terrible job, so Stewie steps up to the plate. Stewie shrinks himself and Brian, transporting the duo into Peter's body. Stewie gets in-depth about the science behind the vaccine, equipped with some humorous visuals and sight gags. In the end, because of a feeling he has inside, Peter gets his vaccine and realizes how painless and easy it is.

Since many are still skeptical about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, it seems like a great idea for popular shows to create these ads in order to help their fanbase realize the importance of this vaccine. Lisa Sherman, the President and CEO of the Ad Council has said of the ad:

“With millions of Americans still unsure about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that we have smart, informative and entertaining messages like this that will boost confidence in the vaccines. This new work from Seth MacFarlane and the team at FAMILY GUY is bringing critical vaccine information to audiences in a fresh and hilarious way that will surely inspire people to take the next step in slowing the pandemic. We are grateful to our partners at Disney and Fox for their passion and collaboration at this pivotal moment in time.”

Family Guy is still going strong, with creator and voice actor Seth MacFarlane winning the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Guest stars for the new season include Mike Judge, Justin Hartley, Zachary Levi, Jay Pharoah, Chris Parnell, Patton Oswalt, Wendy Malick, Peter Macon, Elizabeth Gillies, Leslie Uggams, Kenny Loggins, and Sam Elliott. Also, this will also be the first full season of Family Guy to feature Arif Zahir as Cleveland Brown, replacing Mike Henry, who voiced the character for over 20 years. Family Guy has already been renewed for the twenty-first season.

Family Guy's twentieth season will premiere with the show's 375th episode on September 26 on Fox. Check out the PSA below.

