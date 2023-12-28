Twenty-four years ago, no one would have expected that Family Guy, now an icon of adult animation, would become one of the most controversial television shows of all time. This charming, long-running cartoon sitcom about a dysfunctional Rhode Island family going on wacky and bizarre misadventures seems harmless upon first viewing but can be deceiving. Over the years, since its debut on the Fox network, this series has earned its infamous reputation from fans and critics alike for its crude humor, explicit violence, and overall bad taste.

Nothing is off limits for Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and his writers. Whether tackling social issues or showing graphic imagery, they know how to push the limits on what can and can't be shown on national television. Across twenty-two seasons, several episodes stood out for their exceptionally bleak and downright disturbing storylines. From Peter accidentally injuring Cleveland Brown Jr. (Kevin Michael Richardson) to Brain intentionally giving Stewie herpes, here are ten of the most shocking episodes that represent the dark side of this widely beloved comedy series.

10 "Peter-assment"

Season 8, Episode 14

After breaking his glasses one day, Peter (Seth MacFarlane) enters the Pawtucket Brewery wearing contacts to see. However, he learns too late that he's just garnered the unwanted attraction of his lonely boss, Angela (Carrie Fisher), who begins coercing him into sleeping with her. Peter's torment only gets worse as he gets mocked and humiliated by everyone around him simply because they don't believe men can get sexually harassed.

Coming from a mostly stellar eighth season, "Peter-assment" stood out for all the wrong reasons. From its uncomfortable premise to its bold parodying of workplace sexual harassment, it makes for a genuinely unpleasant viewing experience. Seeing Peter suffer constant pressure from beginning to end leaves an unsettling feeling that never seems to relent. What's worse is that Peter doesn't even get his justice in the end. Although he finds a way to stop Angela's advances, she still gets away with it without being punished for her predatory behavior.

9 "Brian Griffin's House of Payne"

Season 8, Episode 15

Stewie (Seth MacFarland) finds himself in a drastic life-or-death situation after getting knocked unconscious with a gaping head wound after Chris (Seth MacGarlane) and Meg (Mila Kunis) accidentally push him down a flight of stairs. Not wanting to take accountability for their actions, the two pass Stewie off as normal until they can force the blame onto someone else. Things only become more dire because of his ordeal as even Peter and Lois (Alex Borstein) try to cover up the injury to blame themselves.

Fans have come to realize now that the Griffins aren't the typical middle-class-loving families commonly portrayed in most American sitcoms. They can be downright cruel and sadistic to each other at times. "Brian Griffin's House of Payne" is a perfect example, showing that they'll do whatever it takes to meet their own selfish goals. It's incredibly disheartening that they are even willing to go as far as to sacrifice one of their own just to stay out of trouble.

8 "Brian and Stewie"

Season 8, Episode 17

Featuring two of Family Guy's most popular characters, the aptly titled "Brian and Stewie" episode follows this iconic cartoon duo in a somewhat awkward situation after accidentally being locked away and forgotten in a bank vault one afternoon. Trapped and unable to escape, the two try to alleviate their boredom until help arrives. Things only get worse as Brian (Seth MacFarlane) is tricked into eating a dirty diaper, Stewie graphically pierces his ear, and the two have a heartbreaking conversation about the reasons why Brian keeps a loaded firearm in his safe deposit box.

Unlike their wildly popular and hilarious "Road to" miniseries, "Brian and Stewie" is a mostly forgettable bottle episode. It lacks action, impressive musical numbers, or excitement and focuses more on earnest conversations and unnecessarily long moments of gross-out humor. Brian's talk with Stewie about his insecurities about his purpose in life and the tragic backstory behind his weapon leaves a depressing tone for the rest of the episode. It's a bleak storyline that feels like a far cry from the two's more exciting and colorful adventures.

7 "Stewie is Enceinte"

Season 13, Episode 12

In another darkly disturbing Brian and Stewie-themed episode, Stewie begins to suspect his friendship is failing as Brian drifts apart. Distraught and wanting to rekindle their spark, Stewie enacts a reckless plan that sees him artificially impregnating himself with Brian's DNA to bond together as parents. However, the inevitable results of combining human and dog DNA lead to two caring for a litter of highly deformed hybrid puppies.

Much like the famous I Love Lucy episode, "Lucy is Enciente," "Stewie is Enciente" talks about the stresses of pregnancy and relationships, told in the most absurd and disgusting way possible. Watching an infant parading his pregnant belly around is unsettling enough, but it takes things further by showing the pups' graphic birth and their highly unusual designs. Blending humor with David Cronenburg-style body horrors, it's a particularly bizarre and unapologetically grotesque episode that's a must-see to be believed.

6 "A Shot in the Dark"

Season 14, Episode 9

In a plot tragically inspired by the controversial George Zimmerman shooting incident and subsequent trial, "A Shot in the Dark" sees Peter facing the terrible consequences of his actions after accidentally firing upon and wounding his friend Cleveland Brown's (Mike Henry/Arif Zahir) teenage son after initially believing him to be a would-be attacker. Shocked and completely outraged by the incident, things only get worse for the situation as Peter's actions are quickly labeled as race-related.

While he's a loveable oaf and sweetheart at times, Peter's reckless antics always lead to disastrous outcomes. For a comedic animated sitcom, "A Shot in the Dark" sticks out like a sore thumb, taking itself seriously when discussing the pressing issue of gun violence. It follows along as Peter tries to learn the errors of his irresponsible behavior, and take responsibility for a tragic incident that could have easily been avoided.

5 "Seahorse Seashell Party"

Season 10, Episode 2

Coming from Fox's Animation Domination crossover event special, "Night of the Hurricane," "Seahorse Seashell Party" follows the Griffins as they reluctantly hunker down indoors while awaiting the passing of a massive hurricane. Bored and seeing this as a golden opportunity to pass the time, Brian decides to trip out on hallucinogenic mushrooms, only to experience a rather bizarre and nightmare-fueled drug trip. Meanwhile, tempers begin to fare around the house as Meg lashes out at the family for all her mistreatment.

Though it has some surprisingly wholesome and tender moments, the bulk of "Seahorse Seashell Party's" plot is a remarkably dramatic and sincere story about a neglected young woman finally standing up against her abusers. While it's satisfying to watch as Meg rants and calls out most of the family, it's sad and even a little frustrating in the end as she ultimately goes back on her words, proudly choosing to remain the family's punching bag rather than see them fall apart without her.

4 "Partial Terms of Endearment"

Season 8, Episode 21

In this uniquely unaired season eight finale, Lois finds herself in a complicated moral dilemma after the soon-to-be parents of her newly unborn child tragically passed away in a sudden automobile accident. Conflicted on whether to terminate the pregnancy or not, Lois and Peter try to weigh out their options before ultimately following through with an abortion.

Though it's hardly the first episode pulled off the air, "Partial Terms of Endearment" has the distinct reputation as being the only Family Guy episode banned even before it's scheduled release date. Tackling the touchy subject of abortion, it pokes fun at both sides of the argument, representing the many differing perspectives on the issue without taking a certain stance on which side is right or wrong. While it's an overall smartly written and hilarious episode, "Partial Terms of Endearment" unfortunately teeters a little too far past the line for most viewers who quite simply weren't ready for its controversial material.

3 "Herpe the Love Sore"

Season 12, Episode 16

Fascinated with the iconic blood pact scene from The Outlaw Josey Whales, Stewie convinces Brian to join him in recreating his bizarre bonding ritual in an attempt to bring the two closer together as "Blood Brothers." While intially estatic after performing the act, Stewie quickly becomes distraught and heartbroken as he shockingly discovers Brian carlessly infected him with the herpes virus.

Arguably one of the worst episodes of the series, "Herpe the Love Sore" is a truly mean-spirited and frustrating episode, made solely to add more fuel to some fans' already existing hatred towards Brian and his increasingly despicable personality. The entire plot feels like a cruel joke placed on Stewie, as he sadly not only deals with the terrible betrayal of his best friend, but also has to live with this long-lasting disease that'll undoubtedly impact his life forever.

2 "Life of Brian"

Season 12, Episode 6

Considered one of the most heartbreaking moments on television, "Life of Brian" sees the Griffin family at their lowest point after the sudden and unexpected departure of their beloved canine companion, Brian. While playing street hockey one day, Brian violently gets struck down in an apparent drunk driving incident. Gravley injured and realize his time has come, he gives a tearful goodbye that leaves the family devastated and unable to cope with his tragic passing.

1 "Screams of Silence: The Story of Brenda Q"

Season 10, Episode 3

"Screams of Silence: the story of Brenda Q" truly takes the top spot for what is undoubtedly the darkest episode in Family Guy history. Following Quagmire (Seth MacFarlane) after a near-fatal accident, it sees him recovering and being visited by his loving sister Brenda (Kaitlin Olson) one day, unfortunately, along with her despicable and openly abusive boyfriend, Jeff (Ralph Garman). Disgusted and witnessing constant mistreatment towards her, Quagmire along with the guys come up with a sinister plan to remove Jeff from Brenda's life, permanently.

A highly insensitive and uncomfortable episode, "Screams of Silence", garnered much of its infamy by depicting serious moments of mental abuse and violence. It's unbelievable that a show consisting of fart jokes, cutaway gags, and charming musical numbers features a storyline showing haunting scenes of brutal assaults and murders. It's an out of place and disturbing episode that's a must skip for any viewers just watching the show, looking for a good laugh.

