Since debuting in 1999, Family Guy has become a popular alternative to The Simpsons, offering a similar look at family life in America but with a far dirtier sense of humor. Surviving countless controversies and two cancelations, Family Guy has become an iconic TV show of the 21st century with several characters and moments from the series becoming parts of popular culture.

RELATED: Every 'Family Guy' Season, Ranked From Worst to Best

Currently airing its 21st season, and with seasons 22 and 23 already confirmed, now is a good time to look back at the best episodes of this classic show. Redditors were asked which episodes they consider to be the funniest, and their answers focused on the golden era of the show, ranging from seasons 4 to 10.

10 "Road to the Multiverse"

Season 8, Episode 1 (2009)

Image via Fox

Tackling the concept of the multiverse long before superhero movies did, "Road to the Multiverse" sees Brian and Stewie on another madcap journey. Throughout their travels they venture through all manner of universes, from ones animated in the style of Disney, to one where dogs own humans.

YourOldPalStewie says "Multiverse is definitely my favorite" and this is a sentiment shared by many others, likely thanks to how unexpected Family Guy's multiverse was. The episode received acclaim from critics and even creator Seth MacFarlaneranks it as one of the best ever episodes. It also received a sequel in the form of a video game, named Family Guy: Back to the Multiverse.

9 "Petarded"

Season 4, Episode 6 (2005)

Image via Fox

Considered by many to be the best Family Guy episode, "Petarded" sees Peter believing he is a genius after winning a game of pre-school level Trivial Pursuit. When he takes a test to prove it, it instead shows he is mentally challenged and from there he goes to lose custody of his kids while putting Lois in the hospital.

RELATED: The Best Life Lessons Learned from 'Family Guy' Characters

One Redditor says they "absolutely love this episode" and this sentiment is shared by many as it is a common answer in "funniest episode" threads. It is part of the show's classic fourth season, its first after being canceled, which meant the writers had more time to craft great episodes and really hone in on the character dynamics.

8 "Airport 07"

Season 5, Episode 12 (2007)

Image via Fox

A Quagmire-centered episode, "Airport '07" follows Peter's attempts to find his neighbor work after getting him fired from his job as a pilot when he steals the plane's fuel moments before takeoff. As Quagmire is forced to live with the Griffins after losing his house to low funds, they are treated firsthand to his perverse lifestyle.

Quagmire has always been one of the show's most popular characters (thanks to hilarious voice acting work by MacFarlane), and one Redditor says they love this episode because it has "so many funny Peter and Quagmire moments." Peter for his part, aspires to be a redneck after seeing a comedy show, and his redneck behavior is what causes the problem in the first place.

7 "Three Kings"

Season 7, Episode 15 (2009)

Image via Fox

Breaking away from Family Guy's typical episode structure, "Three Kings" sees the show recreating classic Stephen King stories. With Peter in charge of introducing each segment, the show takes on Stand By Me, Misery, and The Shawshank Redemption, with the Griffin family and friends starring in each of them.

DStew713 says they "love the 3 Kings episode", as Stand By Me is"one of my all-time favorite movies." The segment sees Peter, Quagmire, Cleveland, and Joe playing the four boys as they travel to see a dead body in the woods, creating one of Family Guy's best parody episodes.

6 "Leggo My Meg-O"

Season 10, Episode 20 (2012)

Image via Fox

A parody of the Liam Neeson classic Taken, "Leggo My Meg-O" sees Meg traveling to Paris with a friend for a semester abroad. When they are both abducted by slave traders, and with the law unwilling to help, Brian and Stewie follow in Meg's footsteps to bring her home, hitting all the same beats as the movie along the way.

RELATED: The Best 'Family Guy' Characters Voiced by Creator Seth MacFarlane

While some critics felt the episode relies too much on Taken's influence, dkreak says "it's just great everything about it." Along with Taken, the episode also takes aim at the action genre in general, commenting on its reliance on high-octane car chases and its tendency to portray Arab people as villains.

5 "PTV"

Season 4, Episode 14 (2005)

Image via Fox

After a wardrobe malfunction at the Emmys causes the FCC to begin censoring anything that resembles adult content on TV, Peter is outraged and starts his own television network. His crude channel proves to be a hit, but once the FCC catches wind of it they show up to Quahog and begin censoring the citizens.

'PTV' features one of Family Guy's best musical numbers as Peter, Brian, and Stewie plead their case to the FCC. Owlinprime says they "can still hum the FCC song" and it is the cherry on top of a great episode. Creator Seth MacFarlanesays the episode was devised as a protest against the FCC's strict guidelines at the time.

4 "Back to the Pilot"

Season 10, Episode 5 (2011)

Image via Fox

Part of a series of episodes where Stewie and Brian use a time machine to travel to different eras, "Back to the Pilot" sees the pair traveling back to the show's first episode in a meta way that raises the bar for comedy. As to be expected, the duo mess with the timeline and find themselves returning to a present day that has been altered by a catastrophic second civil war.

Much of the humor in "Back to the Pilot" comes from Stewie and Brian interacting with scenes from past episodes. GenieHunter says the episode is "amazing just for the cutaway gag" as the pair watch the past version of the family set up a typical cutaway gag, only to stand there like zombies as they wait for the camera to return.

3 "Fox-y Lady"

Season 7, Episode 10 (2009)

Image via Fox

After a veteran reporter is let go by FOX News, Lois quickly applies for the position and secures it, despite Brian's protests about them being a highly conservative organization. Meanwhile, Peter and Chris create their own television show to pitch to FOX called "Handi-Quacks", which follows a trio of handicapped ducks.

RELATED: The Most Skippable Episodes of 'Family Guy', Ranked

While Lois' plot line serves as a criticism of FOX News and their rampant bias, WesMack5 says they love this episode "purely because of the Handi-Quacks segments". The storyline is Family Guy at its stupid best, with one scene where Peter and Chris keep sneaking off to the kitchen to whisper about Meg's bad ideas being hilarious.

2 "Peter's Got Woods"

Season 4, Episode 11 (2005)

Image via Fox

After Brian meets a teacher at the kid's high school, he attempts to impress her by suggesting that the school's namesake should be changed from James Woods to Martin Luther King Jr. Peter is insulted by this and brings in Woods himself to contest the matter, who delivers one of Family Guy's best celebrity cameos.

Kn1tt3r says that "all of season 4" belongs on a best-of list, but "Peter's Got Woods" is a highlight of this classic season and one of the most popular episodes in general. It is mostly thanks to the humorous plan to trap Woods by using a trial of candy, which resulted in the phrase "ooh a piece of candy" becoming a popular quote.

1 "McStroke"

Season 6, Episode 8 (2008)

Image via Fox

After Peter sacrifices a newly grown mustache, he drowns his sorrows by eating 30 hamburgers in a row, which leads to his suffering a stroke. As he attempts to sue the burger company for damages, Stewie disguises himself as a teenager to become the most popular guy in school.

"McStroke" sees Family Guy at its most ridiculous as both plot lines lead to predictably crazy results. Lewie_96 says this episode is a personal favorite, calling it "so politically incorrect, but every scene is hilarious," with Family Guy's ability to straddle that line between offensive and hilarious what makes it so good.

NEXT: The Best 'Family Guy' Episode of Every Season, Ranked According to IMDb