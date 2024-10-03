One of the most popular shows on television has an upcoming special that just got a spooky and exciting first look. Hulu officially unveiled the first trailer for the Family Guy Halloween Special, which is set to premiere exclusively on the platform on October 14 and even feature Glen Powell in a guest-starring capacity. After years of Stewie being the family's most famous killer, often embarking on dangerous quests that result in him murdering several people, his famous teddy bear, Rupert, is now the one to be worried about. The trailer teases Rupert's dark turn, showing brief sequences of him murdering different members of the Griffin family. It's possible that Stewie and his arsenal of dangerous weapons will be the one to step in and stop him.

Family Guy first premiered in 1999, and now 25 years later, the show is still a major success, as recent Nielsen numbers place it as one of the most popular series on television. The show has spoofed multiple major franchises over the years, including several Star Wars-themed episodes which are still viewed to this day as some of the best the franchise has to offer, and plenty of Marvel jokes along the way, featuring jokes involving Black Widow, Spider-Man, and Captain America. Family Guy has even collected nine Emmy Award-wins and countless more nominations, with most of its wins coming in the Performance and Individual Episode categories. Family Guy is set to continue in 2025 with Season 23, but fans can rest easy knowing they have the upcoming Halloween Special to hold them over until then.

Who Stars in ‘Family Guy’?

Seth McFarlane is the creator of Family Guy, and also the leading cast member, credited as voicing more than 800 characters in the show since its first season. His most notable characters are Peter and Brian Griffin, and he also voices Stewie, Quagmire, and Tom Tucker. Alex Borstein is also a family guy veteran, credited with voicing nearly 300 characters herself, but most notably Lois and her mother Babs, and she also voices Tricia Takanawa and Loretta Brown. Seth Green and Mila Kunis play Chris and Meg Griffin, respectively, and Patrick Warburton is the voice behind Quahog City police officer, Joe Swanson.

Image via ScreenRant

The Family Guy Halloween Special starring Glen Powell will premiere on October 14. ScreenRant also has at the first poster.

