Fox has just released several new images for Family Guy's latest Halloween-themed episode titled "Happy Holo-ween." "Happy Holo-ween" will air on Fox this upcoming Sunday after Halloween episodes of The Simpsons and Bob Burgers. The plot of "Happy Holoween" revolves around Peter Griffin turning himself into a hologram in order to avoid boring household chores.

Fox has released seven images overall for Family Guy's latest Halloween special. In a way, the images themselves seem to explain the entire plot of the episode. The first image depicts the people of Quahog at a Halloween carnival of sorts while the second photo showcases Peter and his buddies Cleveland, Quagmire, and Joe in line for a "Hallway Of Holograms." The next image shows Peter talking with a character who looks like a mad scientist while another presents Peter running away from the carnival with an R2-D2 figurine. The final three images depict an establishing shot of the festively decorated Griffin home accompanied by some lightning, Peter pressing a button on the R2-D2-esque machine, and Peter coming face to face with a hologram version of himself. Based on the images, "Happy Holo-ween" seems to be some light, goofy Halloween fun.

"Happy Holo-ween" is one of several Family Guy Halloween specials, with the Season 9 episode "Nightmare on Spooner Street" receiving a mainly positive reaction. "Happy Holo-ween" is the sixth episode of Season 21 of Family Guy, which began airing on September 25. Family Guy Season 21 features Mario Lopez, Gerald McRaney, Jay Pharoah, Martha Plimpton, and Casey Wilson as guest stars. All episodes of Family Guy Season 21 are made available on Hulu shortly after airing on Fox. Season 21 of Family Guy will feature the show's monumental 400th episode.

Family Guy is still pulling in the ratings after over twenty years on the air. The first episode of Season 21, "Oscars Guy," initially pulled in 1.57 million viewers. The fifth and latest episode, "Unzipped Code," was able to garner 1.42 million viewers, while the lowest ratings for the season came in at 1.01. Family Guy first aired on Fox back in 1999 with the pilot episode, "Death Has a Shadow," which garnered 22.01 million viewers.

While the first season was a success, Fox decided to cancel Family Guy in 2002 before the third season was even released. However, reruns on Adult Swim drew in a large audience and DVD sales for the show's first three seasons were impressive. In 2005, after a letter-writing campaign, Fox officially renewed Family Guy for a fourth season. Evidently, that was the right choice on Fox's part.

Family Guy's "Happy Holo-ween" will air on Fox on October 30 at 9:30 PM EST. All episodes of Family Guy are currently available on Hulu. Check out the images below:

