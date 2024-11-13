Giggity, giggity, Christmas giggity, it's time to celebrate 25 years of Family Guy with the traditional Holiday Special of the series, and Collider is thrilled to exclusively present the trailer for the Hulu-exclusive festive shenanigans involving the Griffin family. The episode, titled "Gift of the White Guy," is set to premiere on Monday, November 25, and marks the second of two Hulu-exclusive Family Guy specials, following the Halloween-themed "Peter, Peter Pumpkin Cheater," which debuted on Monday, October 14.

In the episode, Peter does something stupid. Okay, that doesn't narrow it down too much. This time, Peter gets caught up in another one of his classic schemes after he accidentally gives away Lois’ Christmas brooch in a White Elephant exchange and needs to find a way to get it back, leading to a daring heist on a... nursing home?! Meanwhile, Stewie decides now is the time to take a look at the man in the mirror, change his ways, and make the world a better place by taking a look at himself and making a change when he finds out he's on Santa's Naughty List.

What Are the Best Holiday Episodes of 'Family Guy'?

The first-ever Christmas episode of Family Guy aired in December 2001, with Peter accidentally giving away all the Christmas presents, Stewie hoping for plutonium under the tree, and Lois reaching her breaking point when the holiday falls apart. Perhaps the most memorable holiday episode is "Road to the North Pole" from 2010, part of the "road trip" series that pairs Brian and Stewie on wild adventures. In this episode, Stewie becomes disillusioned with Christmas, and the duo sets out for the North Pole to kill Santa Claus. What they find instead is a dark, twisted take on Santa's workshop, complete with exhausted elves and diseased reindeer.

Another unforgettable episode, "Christmas Guy," aired in 2013 and had fans in an uproar over Brian’s recent death. In the Christmas special, Stewie travels back in time to save Brian, ending on a heartwarming note as the two are reunited. Last year's holiday episode, "The Return of the King (of Queens)," saw Lois selling the family TV to buy Christmas gifts, much to Peter's dismay, since he dislikes streaming services. Kevin James appears in the episode as himself, unemployed since Peter—his last viewer—lost access to network TV. The episode concludes with a Field of Dreams-inspired scene, where sitcom stars emerge from a cornfield to save network television.

This year, the Family Guy holiday special, titled "Gift of the White Guy," will debut on Hulu on Monday, November 25. Check out our exclusive trailer for the episode above.

Image via Hulu.

