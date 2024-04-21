The Big Picture Family Guy is getting two new holiday specials in 2024.

While no release date for the episodes has been announced series creator Seth MacFarlane hinted that they would be themed around Halloween and Christmas.

Family Guy will return for Season 23 sometime later this year.

Family Guy is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024. Fox and creator Seth MacFarlane have pulled out all the stops to make the year special for fans of the series. The series just wrapped up its 22nd season on Fox early this week. Now, it has been announced that Family Guy will get not one, but two holiday specials this year. According to Deadline, the news was revealed at PolyFestLA on Friday (April 19).

It’s been a huge weekend for the adult animated series as PolyFestLA was the site of a Family Guy 25th anniversary celebration that saw MacFarlane, who also voices many of the beloved characters on the series like Peter and Stewie Griffin, reunite with the show’s stars like Seth Green, Alex Borstein, and Mila Kunis. While no release date was set for the specials, MacFarlane said they'll likely be "our Halloween and Christmas episodes." Both specials will debut exclusively on Hulu.

“He’s Our Family Guy!”

While Family Guy is known today as one of the most popular TV shows on the planet, it didn’t start out that way. After the series premiered in 1999, the show was cancelled twice before reruns and physical media sales saved the community of Quahog. After the show revived for its fourth season in 2005 on Fox, Family Guy never looked back. MacFarlane’s random humor pushed the boundaries of what could be done on television, and you never knew what topic the series was going to unapologetically cover next. The cut-away gags also became one of the signature staples of the series, making Family Guy’s colorful jokes even wilder in their ambitious scope.

Given its dark sense of humor that’s layered in stereotypes and mature content, the series has had its fair share of controversies over the years. However, that’s only made Family Guy’s quarter-century legacy that much more substantial. Since the series’ third shot of life, MacFarlane has become a household name in the comedy genre with his Ted franchise making people laugh for the last decade. His Ted prequel series premiered its first season earlier this year on Peacock to a ton of critical praise.

Where Is ‘Family Guy’ Streaming?

Family Guy is currently streaming on Hulu alongside Fox’s other animated staples like The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers. While fans wait for more info on Family Guy’s upcoming holiday specials, you can watch the cast and crew reflect on the series below. The series may be 25 years old, but MacFarlane has indicated that Family Guy’s not ending anytime soon. He’s even teased at PolyFestLA that there will be a Family Guy film one day.

Family Guy Season 23 will return later this year. Previous seasons are available on Hulu.

