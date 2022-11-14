Family Guy is a show filled with dark humor, but between all that, there are some really sweet moments. Although the show is more than two decades old, it has remained relevant throughout the years.

RELATED: 10 Funniest Adult Animation Halloween Specials, According to IMDb

Peter is probably the rudest and most inconsiderate character on the show, but even he is liable to moments of tenderness and authenticity. Although these nice moments cannot compensate for all the harm he has done to other characters throughout the show, they surely amplify his positive side.

Angela's Eulogy

In 2016, the character of Angela had to be written off due to the unfortunate passing of her voice actress, Carrie Fisher. The good part is that the show gave her and her character a heartfelt farewell with the funeral of Angela and a touching eulogy from Peter in Season 17, Episode 9, "Pawtucket Pete."

RELATED: Every 'Family Guy' Season, Ranked From Worst To Best

Peter keeps it simple initially, but the speech gets more and more intense as Peter moves on. It's almost as if Peter's eulogy is for Carrie Fisher. Peter's eulogy ends with a very touching line—"I may have lost a boss, but heaven has gained a princess." To keep things light, the next scene is of Peter realizing that he's at the wrong funeral.

Peter Bonds With Chris

In Season 1, Episode 6, "The Son Also Draws," Chris is removed from the Youth Scouts, and Peter tries to do everything he can to get his son readmitted. He drives with his family to the Scout headquarters, but a series of events occur, from Lois gambling and losing the car to Peter desperately trying to get his car back.

As a result, Peter gets an opportunity to bond with his son during the quest to get his car back. When Chris reveals to his father that he hates being in the Scouts and wants to draw, Peter doesn't take things too nicely. Later, he accepts Chris for who he is and realizes his talent, making for a wholesome father-son moment.

Sacrificing the Stache

In Season 6, Episode 8, "McStroke," Peter begins collecting Cleveland's mail, and he looks into one of his magazines, from where he gets inspired to grow a mustache. He becomes very proud of his mustache and considers it his most valuable possession. One day, he's walking with Brian when he sees a fire in McBurgertown.

His mustache drags him into the situation, and the firefighters at the scene give Peter a hose after seeing his mustache. Although he's reluctant to get in there, he sacrifices his mustache (it gets burnt) and surprisingly rescues the manager trapped inside McBurgertown. Before going in, he delivered one of his more inspirational quotes — "With great mustache comes great responsibility." Although what followed later was pure chaos, Peter was surprisingly kind and brave here.

When Peter Met Lois

In Family Guy Season 2, Episode 1, "Peter, Peter, Caviar Eater," The Griffins get lucky out of nowhere after Lois' deceased aunt leaves her a mansion in Newport. The episode is about Peter adapting to his new posh lifestyle. During the episode, Lois remembers the first time she met Peter.

At a party in Newport, Lois wanders off and sees Peter dancing with a blond-haired woman. When Peter and Lois make eye contact for the first time, Peter drops the blond-haired woman to the ground and heads to Lois. They then dance together. Although Peter was rude to the other lady, Lois must've loved this side of Peter.

The Return of the McRib

Peter is driving around in Season 13, Episode 14, "Jolo," when he spots a sign on the road that says the McRib sandwich is back. The item appears seasonally, which is why everybody is always waiting for it. Like most families, the Griffins are excited about the McRib too, but they take it to another level.

RELATED:10 Best 'Family Guy' Characters Voiced By Creator Seth MacFarlane

Peter instantly drives home and tells his kids to get in the car because McRib is back. Out of happiness, Meg tells Peter that she loves her, and surprisingly, Peter says it back and calls her a sweetheart. He later adds, "None of the past matters." Although he's always picking on Meg, this brief moment of love between them is one of the most wholesome Family Guy moments.

Saving Brian

In Season 1, Episode 7, "Brian: Portrait of a Dog," Peter persuades Brian to participate in a dog show because it would give him quick money to buy an air conditioner. As multiple events follow, an argument strikes out between Peter and Brian where Peter reminds Brian how he found him as a stray dog and demands that he behave himself. Brian gets angry and leaves the house.

RELATED: 10 Best Musical Numbers From 'Family Guy'

Eventually, the police take Brian away for attacking a homeless man because he mistreated him. The Griffins find out that Brian is being sentenced to death. Before Brian is dismissed from court, Peter makes a heroic appearance and pours his heart about how great of a dog Brian is as an emotional appeal. Although his emotional appeal doesn't move the council, Peter saves Brian by bribing the officials and making them drop the charges.

Peter Saves a Turkey

In Season 13, Episode 5, "Turkey Guys," Peter devours a turkey that was prepared for a Thanksgiving dinner. When Lois finds out, she makes Peter go out and find another turkey for the family. Peter and Brian embark on a long journey to find a turkey for Thanksgiving, which even involves breaking into a zoo where they find a live turkey.

Peter and Brian then bring the turkey home. But, when Peter is about to butcher the turkey, he has a change of heart. He didn't want to enrage Lois any further, but he told her he couldn't bring himself to butcher an innocent animal. Although Chris fills in for Peter and butchers the turkey, this compassionate moment is a rare one: the episode is also filled with some of the most hilarious cutaway gags of the series.

Fighting for What's Right

In the initial part of Family Guy Season 6, Episode 6, "Padre de Familia," Peter is seen being totally anti-immigration. He even calls for a rule in the office where every employee must prove their citizenship. Unfortunately, his plan backfires on him, as Peter's mother reveals that he was born in Mexico.

RELATED: The 10 Best, Funniest Family Guy Cameos

He then loses his job and starts working for Lois' dad, Carter. There, he comes in contact with migrant workers, which leads to him finding out how tough their lives are and how hard they work for a living. Peter gets motivated and stands up for the rights of immigrants. Peter is often a selfish character, but him standing up for others is a welcome sight.

Lois' Anniversary Gift

Peter ditches his plans with Lois so that he can play golf with the guys at Barrington in Season 3, Episode 6, "Death Lives." As Peter is struck by lightning on the golf course, strange events occur. He dies, and then Death, the Grim Reaper, shows Peter his future. In the future, Lois divorces Peter due to his ignorance, and a few years after the divorce, Peter commits suicide.

He goes back in time, seeing how ignorant he has been towards Lois. When Death puts him back in his body, he asks Death to visit Peter Frampton and make him sing a song for Lois. He then sings the song "Baby, I Love Your Way" for Lois and Peter on their anniversary, which is the couple's signature song. Lois was delighted upon seeing this heartwarming gesture from Peter, who was trying to be a better husband.

Driving Mr. Griffin

Peter's license gets revoked in the ninth episode of Season 5, "Road to Rupert." As a result, he has to rely on Meg, who'll drive him around. He considers himself stuck with Meg driving him around until Meg beats up a rude driver. Peter is highly impressed with his daughter's combat skills.

From that moment, their bonding begins. They wreak havoc around Quahog, but most of all, they genuinely enjoy each other's company. Later, Peter sits with Meg and tells her she's a wonderful daughter. Although he'll still pick on her, he says they are secretly best friends. That is perhaps the sweetest Peter has ever been to Meg.

KEEP READING:Freakin' Sweet! The 10 Best Life Lessons Learned From 'Family Guy' Characters