Since its first season way back in 1999, Family Guy has been one of the funniest shows on TV, with its irreverent humor that calls out and satirizes the absurdity of middle-class family life. The show is chock-full of ridiculous characters, wacky situations, and hilarious sight gags that make fun of everyone and everything, from pop culture to stereotypical family dynamics. There's no wonder the show has recently completed its successful 22nd season and has no plan of stopping.

Beyond its expressive animation style, Family Guy is an extremely well-written show, not wasting words on filler and packing every minute of its runtime with jokes and poignant observations. Its characters are also quite entertaining, with each member of the Griffin family embodying an amusing combination of stereotypes and parodies with unique personality quirks. Because of this, Family Guy has produced several iconic quotes and hilarious one-liners throughout its run. These are the 10 most memorable and deliciously silly quotes in Family Guy.

10 “Well, the best advice I can give is that you never know who's gonna grow up to be famous, so just make yourself available.”

Lois (Season 3, Episode 20)

Image via Fox

This quote is a great example of Family Guy's tendency to parody the typical family sitcom. In this episode, Peter learns that Lois isn't a true fan of KISS, his favorite rock band. While this is a typical sitcom setup, Family Guy takes it in a different direction, and the contention is resolved when Peter and Lois learn that one of Lois's old boyfriends actually grew up to be one of the members of KISS, and Peter is happy to be able to brag about that.

The moral lesson of this episode is not some sappy message about learning to share interests with your spouse. Family Guy solves this dilemma with cynicism instead of earnestness, setting itself apart as a subversive show. This quote by Lois hilariously highlights this mindset, with her sincere best advice having more to do with how to chase fame than how to be a good person, because this is what ultimately solves her conflict with Peter.

9 “Well, you guys, we did it. We finally went to a restaurant without somebody yelling at us and the rest of the place applauding them.”

Peter, (Season 11, Episode 20)

Image via Fox

This quote represents what makes the Griffins so entertaining, while also subverting a typical joke. Fans love to watch the Griffin family because they're a mess. They're not aspirational like the Kardashians – the Griffins are appealing because their dysfunction makes viewers' own families look so much better in comparison, and because they help us laugh at ourselves. Of course, the Griffins get yelled at in every restaurant they go to! Being able to look down on the Griffin family makes them all the more lovable and charming.

Many stand-up comedians have told jokes about annoyingly loud parties in restaurants, which everyone else is happy to see kicked out, but we rarely see this dynamic from the other side. It makes perfect sense for the Griffins to be the sort of family that everyone hates to see out in public, and it's hilarious that not inspiring this reaction is a significant accomplishment for them.

8 “I find this meat loaf…shallow and pedantic.”

Peter (Season 4, Episode 6)

Close

This quote is one of Peter's most famous, and it is a great example of the absurd humor of his character. After Lois lets him win at a game of Trivial Pursuit, Peter believes himself to be a genius. Of course, he isn't one, but he is so convinced that he adapts the wording of some news reporters who used the smart-sounding phrase "shallow and pedantic" to describe world affairs. Peter has no clue what this means, only that it sounds intellectual and authoritative, and starts using the phrase regularly, in completely inapplicable situations.

Peter calling his unsatisfactory meatloaf "shallow and pedantic" is not only hilarious due to the irony of his lack of intelligence, but also serves as a commentary on the news program where the phrase was initially used. Peter's pompous misuse of this condescending phrase leads fans to question why it was said on the news in the first place, and whether those viewers see as authorities on serious topics are similarly over-compensating. This quote demonstrates how Family Guy effortlessly combines comedy with relevant social commentary, and it has become one of the show's funniest callback gags.

7 “Here’s a little tip: If your instinct tells ya to do somethin’, don’t do it. If your instinct tells ya not to do something’, it’s probably the right thing to do.”

Lois (Season 7, Episode 4)