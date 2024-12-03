Family Guy is coming back to Adult Swim. According to Variety, previous episodes of the animated classic are coming back to the channel in 2025, with a marathon taking place to celebrate the partnership on January 1. The Griffin family will land on the channel on January 1 from 7 p.m. ET/PT to 5 a.m. After three days, classic episodes of Family Guy on Adult Swim will air on weeknights 10:00 – 11:30pm ET/PT. Fans of the timeless comedy series will get an oportunity to enjoy their favorite show on a channel it used to thrive in before distribution contracts for the show changed.

Family Guy follows the Griffin family. Peter, Stewie, Brian (all voiced by Seth MacFarlane), Lois (Alex Borstein), Meg (Mila Kunis) and Chris (Seth Green) have been entertaining the world for decades with their unpredictable problems and their critique of pop culture. Adult Swim won't be the only place where viewers will get to enjoy all the action coming from the Griffin family. While classic episodes of Family Guy air on Adult Swim, new episodes of the show continue to premiere on Fox and Hulu. America just can't get enough of one of the most famous animated families in history.

Recent Family Guy episodes have become viral on social media thanks to the work of writers such as Seth MacFarlane, David Zuckerman and Joanna Quraishi. The animated series is also famous for the guest stars it manages to feature in each and every season of the Griffin family's adventures. This year will feature the release of two Family Guy holiday specials that have amused audiences since Halloween. The episodes are be titled "Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater" and "Gift of the White Guy".

'Family Guy's Special Celebration

Close

Family Guy is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary. A full season of the show has been confirmed to be airing through next year, and special collaborations have taken place in order to make audiences aware of the show's milestone. Peter Griffin was recently featured on Hot Ones. The web series where celebrities attempt to survive increasingly spicy sauces went through special modifications in order to feature an animated character. After more than two decades of making audiences around the world laugh, it still feels like this is only the beginning of the journey for Family Guy. The fact that Adult Swim got distribution rights for the series back just means that there's plenty of demand for the title.

Family Guy will be coming back to Adult Swim in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.