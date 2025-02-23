Family Guy is one of the most iconic cartoons for adults ever made. Although it started in 1999 and was supposed to be canceled more than once, the show is still going. Family Guy makes fun of everything, including genres of television and film. In the process of doing so, it can also inhabit or embrace some of these genres. That includes science fiction, largely (though not exclusively) thanks to Stewie. Of course, with a show that has continued way past its prime, some episodes that are fundamentally based on sci-fi elements can be unimpressive (like season seven's "Road to Germany"), and some are straight up terrible (like season 8's "Road to the Multiverse"). Similarly, some episodes that are lighter on science fiction elements are nonetheless some of the best that fall within the genre.

As with most Family Guy episodes, not all the jokes in even its better installments have aged well. Each episode contains so many quips and gags that it would take too much space to go through them all in each entry below. With that said, those who watch the sitcom with a critical eye will be able to discern the bad jokes for themselves, and they will also be glad to know that there's still lots to love here. The best science fiction episodes of Family Guy aren't necessarily the most aggressively sci-fi-heavy; instead, these are ranked by how funny they are, how well they hold up, and how skillfully the science fiction elements are built into the narrative.