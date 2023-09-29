The long-awaited new season of fan-favorite adult animated sitcom Family Guy arrives in just a few days! That’s right, the Griffins are headed back to the small screen with even more cutaway gags and witty banter. The latest season will be the 22nd one on the books – which is impressive, to say the least. As part of Fox’s Animation Domination lineup, favorites like Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons, and Krapopolis will also air this fall. As expected, Seth MacFarlane will continue in the role of producer and creator, while also voicing the likes of Peter, Brian, Stewie, Quagmire, and a few other roles. With the show originally debuting on Fox in January 1999, its longstanding interest and ever-growing fanbase solidifies the need for this renewal. So, if you’re here and captivated by what the minds behind the show have created, keep reading for more on where to watch Family Guy Season 22, who’s starring in it, and everything else you can expect from the new season.

When and Where Can You Watch 'Family Guy' Season 22?

Mark your calendars for October 1, 2023, at 9:30 P.M. ET to catch the live airing of Family Guy Season 22 on Fox. The show will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day, October 2, for those who prefer to make their own schedule.

Is There a Trailer for 'Family Guy' Season 22?

Yes, there is a five-minute teaser for Season 22 of Family Guy that gives a well-rounded look into the various episodes that are to come. From pregnant Meg to Boston Stewie, this season might be the funniest and most unexpected one yet.

Who Is Starring In 'Family Guy' Season 22?

Seth MacFarlane is known for his fascinating writing, acting, and voice acting. He’s also known for several well-known shows and movies, including Ted, American Dad, The End Is Nye, and, of course, Family Guy. As mentioned earlier, MacFarlane also voices many characters in the show, such as Peter Griffin, Brian Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Glenn Quagmire, and Dr. Elmer Hartman. Lois Griffin, Peter’s long-dedicated and seemingly out-of-his-league wife, is voiced by returning actress Alex Borstein. Borstein can be seen performing her hilarious and ingenious live-action role as Susie in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alongside the brilliant Rachel Brosnahan. Peter’s son, Chris Griffin, will be voiced by the returning actor Seth Green (Robot Chicken), and his daughter, Meg, will be voiced by Mila Kunis (That '70s Show). Peter’s friends and neighbors Joe Swanson (Patrick Warburton) and Cleveland Brown (Arif Zahir) will return for the season as well. So far, Bruce (Mike Henry) and Jeffery (John Roberts) are the only known guest appearances. However, Family Guy is known for having special guests and hilarious cameos, so be on the lookout for voices and names that might sound all too familiar.

What Can We Expect in 'Family Guy' Season 22?

Thanks to the preview posted on Fox's Animation Domination channel, fans were able to get a fun look at the hijinks that are in store. Perhaps the most shocking or jaw-dropping moment of the season is shared at the beginning of the clip – Meg (Mila Kunis) loudly announces that she is having Bruce and Jeffery's baby. Then, we see that she is actually pregnant when Dr. Hartman (Seth MacFarlane) checks her for contractions. Beyond that, viewers can expect similar jokes and moments to previous seasons. A few tidbits that fans can look forward to, according to the preview, include Peter eating edible underwear and attempting to fly, Timothée Chalamet references, Chris (Seth Green) guessing shoe sizes with his bare belly, a Boston version of Stewie Griffin (MacFarlane) and more.

How Many Episodes Will 'Family Guy' Season 22 Have?

While it is true that this season of Family Guy comes with a long list of fan-predicted episode titles, however, most seasons include only 22 episodes. With that being said, here is a list of titles that have not been confirmed by the studio, as the official list has yet to be revealed.

"Fertilized Megg" (expected to be the first episode)

"Supermarket Pete" (expected to be the second episode)

"The Good Father"

"Battle of the Dads"

"Fathers and Recreation"

"Adoptation"

"Fattest in the West"

"Peterschmidt Manor 2"

"Single White Dad"

"Bah, Christmas!"

"Friends in Dry Places"

"Men of a Thousand Voices"

"Flip Your Biscuits?"

"Green With Envy"

"Mo' Jobs"

"Return to the Seas"

"Mob Mentality"

"Old World Harm"

"Highway Griffin"

"Porn Sub"

"Gift of the White Guy"

"The Return of the King (of Queens)"

"Lois C.K."

"A 'Stache from the Past"

"Baby, It's Cold Outside"

"Boston Stewie"

"Snap(ple) Decision"

"Baking Sad"

"Take This Job and Love It"

"Cabin Pressure"

"Lifeguard Meg"

"Fat Actor"

"Faith No More"

"Live, Laugh, Love"

"Drunk with Power"

"Fat Gun"

"The Chicken or the Meg"

The order and titles are subject to change, but with the names of each episode, it's possible to surmise what each one will be about. "Bah, Christmas!" sounds like a holiday classic. "Baking Sad" might get a cameo from Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), and "Lois C.K." could have something to do with the controversial stand-up comedian Louis C.K. Only time will tell which of these episodes will become the next viral meme.

Who Are the Creators of 'Family Guy' Season 22?

Since 1999, Family Guy has been on the air, all thanks to the creative genius Seth Macfarlane. He came up with the idea sometime in college and caught the attention of animation studios, which would soon turn into the timeless classic we know and love today. Of course, MacFarlane could not accomplish this behemoth of a show on his own; his co-creator David Zuckerman is well known in his own right for working on King Of The Hill and creating the show Wilfred. Not to mention, almost 100 writers have contributed significantly to the show, including voice actors from the show, Alex Borstein and Mike Henry, as well as adaptations from the works of great writers like Richard Matheson (I Am Legend) and Agatha Christie (Murder on the Orient Express).