The Griffins are about to return, as Fox and 20th Television have unveiled the first look at the upcoming 22nd season of their animated sitcom Family Guy. The preview shows off some new hijinks from everyone's favorite Rhode Island family, as well as some of the series' signature cutaway gags.

The preview was posted on Fox's Animation Domination YouTube channel, and shows off what will perhaps be one of the highlight episodes of the season, as the Griffin's much-maligned daughter Meg (Mila Kunis) is apparently pregnant. Dr. Hartman (Seth MacFarlane) goes to check Meg's contractions during a checkup, only to begin reciting actual grammatical contractions, in typical Family Guy fashion. Of course, any preview of the show wouldn't be complete without displaying the antics of patriarch Peter (MacFarlane), who is seen during another clip having fireworks, eagles, and leaf blowers strapped to his body in an apparent attempt to fly. As with most things in Family Guy, though, the plan goes awry, and Peter ends up cascading through the house.

One of the cutaway gags show off Peter eating edible underwear in what he calls a "non-sexual situation" – during a prison execution. The highlight of the cutaway gags, though, is clearly when Peter describes "the most unprofessional film set since they cast Timothée Chalamet in Dune." The scene then pans to an animated Chalamet delivering a monologue on the desert planet Arrakis, only to be blown away by a large gust of wind. Peter is then forced to retrieve Chalamet, angrily stating that he "shouldn't be in windy movies!"

Beyond MacFarlane and Kunis, Family Guy also stars the voices of Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin, Seth Green as Chris Griffin, Patrick Warburton as Joe, and Arif Zahir as Cleveland. MacFarlane created the show and also serves as an executive producer thorough his Fuzzy Door Productions banner. Despite MacFarlane signing an overall deal with NBCUniversal in 2020, Family Guy remains a Fox and 20th Television production.

Will Family Guy's Future be Affected by the Strikes?

While Season 22 of Family Guy is set in stone, the show's immediate future, like most productions, may be called into question by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. With the studios unwilling to come to a deal regarding fairer working conditions, MacFarlane and the showrunners of Family Guy walked out in solidarity with the writers. The showrunners of MacFarlane's other animated hit, American Dad!, also stepped out.

Family Guy was renewed for Seasons 22 and 23 at the beginning of this year. At the time of the walkouts in May, it was reported that MacFarlane had completed all of his duties on Family Guy, though it is unclear is this was referring to just Season 22 or Season 23 as well. American Dad! was reported to have significantly more work to go on its subsequent seasons. However, the progress of both could depend on when the studios return to the negotiating tables.

Season 22 of Family Guy will premiere on Oct. 1, 2023 on Fox, and the next day on Hulu. The first look can be seen below: