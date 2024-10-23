Family Guy's holiday episodes have become a tradition for fans, often combining biting satire with a surprising dose of sentimentality, so it's no surprise to see that the Griffins are coming back for more festive fun. However, there's a twist. This year the series will be debuting a Christmas-themed episode which will be exclusive to Hulu. The Hulu-exclusive Family Guy holiday special, titled "Gift of the White Guy," is set to premiere on Monday, November 25. This marks the second of two Hulu-exclusive Family Guy specials, following the Halloween-themed "Peter, Peter Pumpkin Cheater," which debuted on Monday, October 14.

The episode will follow more standard shenanigans as Peter gets caught up in another one of his classic schemes. He accidentally gives away Lois’ Christmas brooch in a White Elephant exchange and needs to find a way to get it back. Meanwhile, Stewie endeavours to find a new outlook on life and change from his dastardly ways upon learning he’s on Santa’s “Naughty List.”

What Holiday Episodes of 'Family Guy' Have I Missed?

The very first Christmas episode of Family Guy aired in December 2001. Peter accidentally gives away all the Christmas presents, Stewie wants plutonium for Christmas, and Lois reaches a breaking point when everything goes wrong. Perhaps the most memorable and most beloved episodes is "Road to the North Pole" which aired in 2010. One of the "road trip" episodes pairing Brian and Stewie on their marauding adventures, this episode sees the pair to the North Pole to kill Santa Claus after Stewie becomes disillusioned with Christmas. The journey reveals a dark and twisted portrayal of Santa's workshop, complete with overworked elves and diseased reindeer.

One of the most notorious episodes of the series is "Christmas Guy", which aired in 2013. Family Guy fans were in uproar following the death of Brian, who had been killed off a few episodes prior and replaced with a new dog. In the Christmas special, Stewie travels back in time to prevent Brian’s death, and the episode ends on a heartwarming note as the pair reunite when Stewie saves him.

Last year's Christmas episode, entitled "The Return of the King (of Queens)", sees Lois selling the family TV to buy Christmas presents, to Peter's annoyance, as he doesn't care for streaming services. Kevin James then turns up, as he has become unemployed since Peter, his last viewer, lost access to his TV. The episode ends with a Field of Dreams style montage as former sitcom stars emerge from a cornfield to help revive network TV.

