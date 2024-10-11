Stewie’s channeling his inner Dr. Frankenstein - or is it Frank-N-Furter - in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of this year’s Family Guy Halloween special. There’s never been a love greater in the world than that shared between Stewie and his teddy bear, Rupert, and this spooky season, Stewie’s using all the magic and science he can conjure to shock Rupert into existence. With the help of a few main ingredients and a spiked dog collar (to conduct electricity—get your head out of the gutter), Stewie’s ready to flip the switch and bring his best pal to life—even if it bumps the rest of the Griffin family off the internet for a minute or two. Sadly, his efforts seem to be to no avail as Rupert returns from his electric shock therapy just as inanimate as ever.

This time around, the stakes are higher than ever as Family Guy moves into its 25th anniversary season with a Halloween episode bigger, spookier, and sillier than any you’ve seen before. Titled “Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater,” along with Stewie’s pursuit of happiness with Rupert, the episode will also follow Peter and his pals as they enter Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest. Putting their biggest and best pumpkin forward, the group of friends is taking on the reigning champion, Patrick McCloskey.

As always, Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, and Arif Zahir will be heard voicing the show’s main characters, while Twisters and Anyone but You star, Glen Powell, will lend his talents to the tone of Patrick McCloskey with Gosford Park and Gladiator’s Derek Jacobi as Rupert.

‘Family Guy's Big Move

At the end of the summer, it was revealed that - for the first time in the show’s history - Family Guy would be moving to the midseason slot on Fox, meaning that it isn’t on the network’s fall lineup. Gleeful to pick up the beloved animated series, Comedy Central embraced the Griffins with open arms as it’s now been added to the channel’s adult animation block. There, it’s cozy, rubbing elbows with other classics, including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Futurama. Like The Simpsons, Family Guy is also now in the second season of its two-season renewal, meaning that contract discussions will likely be making headlines soon as the networks decide the next move for Peter, Lois, and the rest of the gang.

You can check out the exclusive first look at the Family Guy 2024 Halloween special above and watch it on Hulu when it arrives on October 14.

