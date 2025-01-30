Fans of Family Guy are in for an amazing February as the Griffins are prepping for their highly anticipated return in a few weeks. Season 23 of the beloved sitcom was initially slated for a fall 2024 premiere; however, it was shifted to Winter 2025 as part of FOX’s midseason lineup of shows. With less than a month left, ComicBook has unveiled the season’s first official poster, giving fans a look at what’s to come –which most likely involves lots of pizza.

This new poster also reveals the premiere date of the upcoming season: Sunday, February 16, which corroborates the time slot change as announced last December. At the time, we learned that Family Guy would be moving back to Sundays and would air in the 8 pm time slot, marking the first time since the episode "Brian's Got a Brand New Bag" aired on November 8, 2009. Before the rescheduled time slot, the show was moved to Wednesday nights from March 6, 2024, marking the show's first weeknight broadcasts since 2002.

Family Guy will temporarily take the spot long held by The Simpsons, with FOX yet to announce the number of episodes that’ll make up Season 23. However, it has been confirmed that it’s leading the pack for the network’s Animation Domination block on Sunday evenings when it returns. Others included in the lineup are Grimsburg, The Great North, and Krapopolis, which all took breaks during the winter holiday season. Check out Family Guy's first Season 23 image below!

‘Family Guy’ Returns to Adult Swim

In December 2024, it was announced that Family Guy, which has aired on FOX for decades, would land once again on Adult Swim in 2025. Fans will recall that the animated production first aired on the network in 2003 but left in 2021 when distribution contracts changed. Luckily, it returned a few weeks ago, and in addition to previous episodes showing again, a marathon was set to occur to celebrate the partnership on January 1. As reported, the schedule was set for 7 p.m. ET/PT to 5 a.m., and after three days, classic episodes would air on Adult Swim on weeknights from 10:00 – 11:30 pm ET/PT.

New episodes of Family Guy arrive on FOX starting from February 16.