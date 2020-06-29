Wendell Pierce Lobbies to Be the New Voice of ‘Family Guy’ Character Cleveland

Wendell Pierce is officially on the campaign trail — to become the new voice of Cleveland on Family Guy. The Jack Ryan and The Wire actor submitted himself for consideration after longtime Cleveland actor Mike Henry, a white man, stepped down from the role after voicing the character for 20 years. Henry’s decision came on the heels of actors including Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell stepping down from their roles on popular adult animated shows where they voiced Black characters even though they are, in reality, white.

Pierce announced his desire to voice Cleveland on Sunday in a very fun, casual tweet. “Now that Mike Henry has consciously given up the role of Cleveland,” Pierce wrote, “I am publicly starting a campaign to voice the role myself on The Cleveland Show.” Okay, so, I have to step in here and say technically Pierce can’t voice Cleveland on The Cleveland Show since the Family Guy spinoff was canceled in 2013. However! I would still very much like to see Pierce play Cleveland on Family Guy and spice things up over on the Fox staple.

Now that Mike Henry has consciously given up the role of Cleveland,I am publicly starting a campaign to voice the role myself on The Cleveland Show. #WendellIsCleveland @TheClevelandSho @SethMcFarlane_ pic.twitter.com/Ux3F0uk1p6 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 28, 2020

It’s been less than a day since Pierce sent his tweet out into the world, so it’s unclear if anything will come of this. I have never watched a lick of Family Guy but I can tell you right now Pierce would be an inspired choice. The seasoned actor is no stranger to doing voice work, for one thing. Pierce’s previous voice acting credits include guest roles on FX’s Archer and the Disney XD show Pickle and Peanut.

It’s unclear if Family Guy showrunner and creator Seth MacFarlane is looking at Pierce — or another Black actor — to take on the Cleveland role. In fact, generally speaking, no plans to fill the gap left in the wake of Henry’s departure have been announced by MacFarlane or Fox, Family Guy‘s home network.

You can catch up on Family Guy over on Hulu. Family Guy Season 19 is set to premiere on Fox in September. For more, check out our recommendations for must-see Hulu shows and adult animated shows you can stream ASAP.