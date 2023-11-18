The Big Picture Bravo has a history of problematic bachelors, but Brian Benni stands out as a self-professed "hopeless romantic" looking for love.

Bravo is a network littered with problematic bachelors. They can range from virulent lost boys like Shep Rose and Austen Kroll on Southern Charm, to Ken-ergized sweet talkers like Luke Gulbranson from Summer House, to eternally anxious puppies like Tom Schwartz on Vanderpump Rules. And there is, of course, that "other" Tom of #scandoval notoriety, in his own special category. With so many boys playing at the reality of being men, it would be refreshing to see a series centered around a self-professed "hopeless romantic" who has been actively looking for his "wifey" ever since he stepped on the Bravo scene. Enter Brian Benni.

'Family Karma' Alum Has Always Been on a Quest For Love

The very first scene of the seriously underrated Bravo series Family Karma includes a charming back-and-forth between Brian and his mother Dharma Benni, where she chides him in front of producers for using his cell phone instead of paying attention. He immediately shoots back at her: "You want me to find a girl, so I'm going to be on my phone to find a girl! I'm trying to give you guys ... you want a grandkid?" The easy bickering between mother and son, as dad scoffs and smiles on the side, encapsulates what viewers see consistently throughout the series - the solid foundation the Benni family and their cultural traditions provide to their aspiring romantic son. It also sets up what has turned out to be Brian's main journey on reality TV: to find the perfect girl to bring home to Mom.

Karma Wasn't Kind

In the first season, we are introduced to Brian's friendship with his cast mate Monica Vaswani as each entertains the idea of having a crush on the other. This will they/won't they fizzled unfortunately fast on Family Karma. However, if some viewers still hold a candle of hope that these two could pull a potential Rachel/Ross reveal and finally make it work in the end... well who in their romance-loving minds could object to that? If Bravo does the right thing and creates a dating show for Brian, Monica should be their first contact, especially if things remain as rocky as we last saw on Family Karma with then-boyfriend, Rish Karam.

The other Monica from Brian's past... well, Bravo can probably skip contacting her. Considering Dr. Monica Shah has a full career as a rheumatologist outside of her occasional appearances on the second season of Family Karma while she filmed her relationship with Brian, she really only appeared interested in being on the show to support him. Once their relationship fell on hard times due to long-distance pressures and incompatible lifestyles, it too faded quickly. It seems doubtful that Dr. Monica would want to rekindle an old flame. But reality TV is a wild ride, and who knows where things could go.

Brian's efforts to find his partner may have fizzled on Family Karma, which Bravo temporarily placed "on pause" after season three wrapped this year. In a recent interview, NBCU Chairman Frances Berwick named Family Karma her "personal favorite" Bravo series and hinted at the possibility of an eventual return in some form. But in the meantime, we have Brian's appearance on Bravo's current crossover event series Winter House to demonstrate that the network is also invested in his journey to find the perfect match. Whether that "right one" is a tough-talking, no-nonsense, straight-shooter like Southern Charmer Craig Conover found in girlfriend Paige Desorbo, or a goofy fun-loving source of support like Kyle Cook found with wife Amanda Batula on Summer House, remains to be seen. The moment is ripe for Bravo to step in and assist this well-intended bachelor, whose Winter House appearance has demonstrated that his awkward pick-up lines could be an initial barrier to establishing deeper connections.

Brian Could Improve His Game On 'Winter House'

According to some of his Winter House cast mates, Brian might need some help with his game. His unique flirtation style can sometimes border on cringe, but his hopeful attitude that he will eventually find that perfect rom-com life shows that all he needs is the right person to match his energy. And he has consistently made clear that when it comes to dating, his strategy is all about investment in short-term possibilities for future rewards. He has no problem facing the inevitable rejection that comes from playing a confident long game and casting a wide dating net, and his easy charm and genuine interest in getting to know the women he is wooing goes a considerable way towards improving his chances.

His time on Winter House has also shown that while Brian's pick-up lines may not be his strength, he's able to lay on the charm over the long term. His initial interactions with Summer House: Martha's Vineyard beauty Jordan Emanuel as he competes with Winter Housemate Alex Propson for her attention proves that both men leave something to be desired in the flirtation department. Jordan swoops past both of their efforts to plant a kiss on her within hours of their first meeting on day one in the house. However, it would seem that something of a friendship has developed between Brian and Jordan since then, if her popping up at his Bravocon panel is anything to go by. She jokingly references his failed attempt to kiss her and asks Brian: "What did you learn after our hallway moment? How did you elevate your game after that?" Brian doesn't miss a beat and fires back: "What I learned from that is sometimes less is more. So maybe don't come in too hot. But as I digress, I think it worked because towards the end, I think we had some good moments." Jordan quips back: "Sure. True." It looks like we might have another great contender for the Brian-centered dating series that Bravo should definitely begin casting now.

Past seasons of Family Karma can be streamed on Peacock. Winter House airs every Tuesday on Bravo at 9 PM EST and can be streamed on Peacock.

