The CW has acquired Entertainment One’s Canadian drama series, Family Law. The news was released around the same time the network announced it had renewed seven other fan-favorite shows. A premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.

Canada’s TV drama, Family Law, first aired in September 2021. It follows the story of disgraced lawyer Abigail Bianchi (Jewel Staite) who, after a video of her vomiting in a courtroom gets leaked, goes to work for her estranged father and half-siblings as part of her probation. With her new situation comes the typical challenges of each family client’s case but with the added dysfunction of working alongside her difficult family. And if that doesn’t sound stressful enough, Abigail must carry on with her professional struggles while trying to maintain her sobriety.

Alongside Staite, The series features the acting talents of SAG Award-Winner Victor Garber (Dark Waters, Happiest Season) as Harry Svensson, Zach Smadu as Daniel Svensson, Genelle Williams (Radio Free Roscoe, Spiral: From the Book of Saw) as Lucy Svensson, Bobbi Charlton as Jerri Rifkin, Luke Camilleri as Frank Bianchi, Lauren Holly (NCIS, Tiny Pretty Things) as Joanne Kowalski, Eden Summer Gilmore as Sophia Bianchi, Brett Kelly (Bad Santa, Trick ‘r Treat) as Cecil Patterson, and Brendan Sunderland as Nico Bianchi.

Image via Global Television Network

RELATED: 'Gotham Knights' Adds Anna Lore to DC Comics Series Slated to Join The CW's Superhero Line Up

Family Law was written by Susin Nielsen, the same scriptwriter for the popular Canadian teen drama series, Degrassi. Nielsen also served as executive producer of the series with Jordy Randall and Tom Cox from production company SEVEN24, as well as Lark Productions’ Erin Haskett and Andy Mikita.

With an outstanding cast, and a writer with experience in writing popular television dramas, the show has received overall positive praise and great reception from audiences. For instance, Family Law has an audience rating of 95 percent on Google, and it’s also been rated 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

The CW Network has a knack for finding entertaining shows for fans of the drama genre. It’s well-known as the go-to place for shows like Riverdale, Coroner, and Nancy Drew, as well as classics with similar family themes, like Charmed and Supernatural. With the wide American audience that the show will be exposed to with the acquirement by The CW, this interesting family drama is bound to fit right in at the network.

The Worst Getaway Ever: 11 Must-Watch Vacation Horror Movies

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lacy Long (210 Articles Published) Lacy is a psychology graduate measuring her life with coffee spoons and time spent playing video games. More From Lacy Long