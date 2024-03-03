The Big Picture The TGIF lineup on ABC showcased innovative family sitcoms like Full House , leading to a crossover with another iconic series, Family Matters .

Steve Urkel's appearance on the Full House episode, "Stephanie Gets Framed," taught Stephanie Tanner to embrace self-confidence.

Although Full House 's formula was standard and predictable, Steve Urkel's presence made this episode stand out.

Friday nights in the late 1980s and early 1990s were all about ABC's innovative programming block, TGIF. The network rebranded the standard acronym to mean "Thank Goodness It's Funny," reflecting the type of programming audiences could expect in the two-hour block. TGIF found immense success in the early years with a focus on family-oriented sitcoms. With shows like Perfect Strangers and Full House, the lineup was packed with ABC's most popular shows. What better way to increase viewership than to introduce one show's most famous character to another fan-favorite TV family? That's precisely what execs at ABC did when they created a Full House and Family Matters crossover episode.

Of course, ABC has a long history of dedicating Friday nights to family-friendly programming, adding to the success of the programming block concept. One show that found immense success early on was the Perfect Strangers spinoff, Family Matters. The show centered around the Winslow family and their geeky next-door neighbor, Steve Urkel (Jaleel White). Urkel was supposed to be a one-and-done character, but he was such a hit with audiences that he became a mainstay of the show. With Urkel's ratings-grabbing popularity, there's no way ABC execs would let a week go by without giving viewers their Urkel fix. So when Family Matters was bumped for a New Kids on the Block special, producers decided to insert Urkel into the Full House episode, "Stephanie Gets Framed."

Full House (US) A widowed sportscaster raises his three daughters with assistance from his rock and roll brother-in-law and madcap best friend. Release Date September 18, 1987 Cast John Stamos , Bob Saget , Dave Coulier , Candace Cameron Bure , Jodie Sweetin , Lori Loughlin , Mary-Kate Olsen , Ashley Olsen Seasons 0

'Family Matter's Steve Urkel Knows How To Make an Entrance

The Full House episode "Stephanie Gets Framed" starts with D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron) and her friend Julie arriving at D.J.'s home to study. Julie explains to D.J.'s father, Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), and Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) that her annoying cousin is visiting from Chicago. After the girls flee to the dining room, Jesse opens the door to reveal the one-and-only Steve Urkel, ready for his crossover debut.

Jesse, the epitome of cool, couldn't be more different from the glasses-donning, suspender-sporting nerd. As Jesse and Steve get to know each other, Jesse tries to help Urkel with his posture and walk. Jesse tells Steve he needs to straighten up and loosen up as he strides. In an attempt to mimic Jesse's effortless gait, Urkel looks more like a baby giraffe learning to walk than a competent human. Still, Jaleel White's command of physical comedy shines through, making it an iconic Urkel moment.

"Stephanie Gets Framed" is the Perfect Steve Urkel Episode

Image via ABC

What makes Family Matters' Steve Urkel so lovable? Well, there's actually a lot to love about the awkwardly endearing nerd from Chicago. Steve is kind and caring, always putting other people first. Sure, he doesn't always understand boundaries, and the way he charges into his neighbor's home may be considered rude under normal circumstances, but he has a heart of gold, and he wears it on his sleeve.

The best thing about Steve Urkel is his confidence. He completely embraces his nerdy outward appearance. You wouldn't expect the skinny kid sporting big glasses, pocket protectors, suspenders, and high-waters to be the most confident person in the room, but that is precisely who Steve Urkel is. He is a reminder that being yourself and loving yourself is the definition of cool. Jaleel White is a master of physical comedy, adding even more to Steve's charm and charisma.

So, who better than Family Matters star character, Steve Urkel, to teach Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) a lesson about self-confidence? The Full House episode "Stephanie Gets Framed" is the perfect opportunity for Steve Urkel to guest star. He helps Stephanie see that outward appearance isn't as important as inner self-love and the confidence to be who you are. Steve Urkel is also the ideal contrast to Uncle Jesse's effortlessly cool vibe. Jesse takes on some of Steve's mannerisms as he tries to get Steve to be more like him. Meanwhile, Steve is perfectly content to keep being himself.

Steve Urkel Gives Stephanie Advice on 'Full House'

Image via ABC

In the Full House episode "Stephanie Gets Framed," Stephanie is sent home with a note detailing her reading problems. Stephanie's teacher believes that Steph is struggling with her eyesight. Stephanie's uncle, Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier), takes her to the optometrist for an eye exam. When they return, Stephanie is disheartened by her new frames, fearing that she will be made fun of by her classmates. She faces a dilemma: either wear her new glasses and see better but take the chance that she will be the target of jokes, or continue to struggle with her eyesight but know that her reputation will remain intact.

As Stephanie wallows in self-pity, D.J. and her friend attempt to outmaneuver Steve. When he finally catches up to them, he encourages the girls to leave so that he can talk to Stephanie about what's troubling her. Though Stephanie initially objects, she decides to tell Steve what's bothering her. As she opens up about the glasses and her fear of ridicule, Steve tries to impart some of his hard-earned wisdom.

Being no stranger to torment, Steve explains to Stephanie that her best bet at avoiding persecution is to make her classmates laugh with her instead of at her. Stephanie takes Steve's advice by taking Uncle Joey's funny glasses to school. When her teacher asks her to wear her new reading glasses, Stephanie busts out the gag glasses and does a little stand-up routine. With her classmates laughing at her jokes, she feels like she is untouchable, that is until her teacher pulls her aside and punishes her for disrupting class.

Steve Urkel Made a Typical Episode of 'Full House' Something Special

Close

Full House is the quintessential classic family sitcom. Each episode features a somewhat simple problem that gets blown out of proportion and leads to a complete disaster that then gets neatly tied up with some sort of big-picture lesson. Repeat forever. And that formula worked for the fan-favorite series for eight seasons. Sure, not all lessons were monumental, but knowing that everything would turn out alright in the end was always comforting.

The Full House episode "Stephanie Gets Framed" wasn't anything revolutionary. Stephanie didn't want to embrace her much-needed glasses for fear of being made fun of, which many kids have faced. What makes this episode one of note is Steve Urkel's presence. Here Stephanie is, feeling sorry for herself for wearing reading glasses, and the biggest geek ever, who fully embraces his nerdiness with pride and enthusiasm, gives her a pep talk. Urkel's guest appearance set this Full House episode apart and made it utterly memorable.

Full House is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

WATCH ON HULU